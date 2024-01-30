Every Question I Had Watching The New "Despicable Me 4" Trailer Because, WTF Where Are The Minions

Thankfully, the wait for Despicable Me 4 won't be nearly as long — it's set to hit cinemas in mid-2024. Thank you, universe!
If you're looking for costume inspiration, the new Despicable Me 4 trailer is full of hints about the latest instalment of Gru's antics. But personally, there are some questions still playing on my mind after watching it...
1. First of all, why do Margo, Edith and Agnes never age?
2. Holy moly, is that Gru and Lucy's baby?????
3. Uhhh...look. We understand that most of the Minions flew away with Dru at the end of Despicable Me 3, but why are there only three remaining?
4. Hang on a sec, is that Boss Baby? Follow up question: Is Gru really the father?
5. Will we get proof of life for more than three Minions?
7. Which Honey Badger are they referring to here?
9. How do they keep coming up with these angry old people?
10. Hello Minion, where did you get this big bag of popcorn?
11. No seriously, are the other Minions going to come back?
12. And finally, is this a cheeky reference to the rabid purple Minions from Despicable Me 2? Will they be making a return?
