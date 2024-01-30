Skip To Content
    Every Question I Had Watching The New "Despicable Me 4" Trailer Because, WTF Where Are The Minions

    Hello Illumination! I'd just like to talk...

    Angeline Barion
    by Angeline Barion

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's been over 500 days since teens suited up and flocked to the cinemas for Minions: The Rise of Gru. TBH, it was a truly historical viral moment, and a great display of what happens when Illumination leaves Despicable Me fans without a morsel of Minion fun for five years.

    @noahglenncarter / Via tiktok.com

    Thankfully, the wait for Despicable Me 4 won't be nearly as long — it's set to hit cinemas in mid-2024. Thank you, universe!

    Consider this a PSA, Gentle Minions! Start planning your outfits for the cinematic event of the year! There's just over five months to go before the big day.

    @daddyowen69 / Via tiktok.com

    If you're looking for costume inspiration, the new Despicable Me 4 trailer is full of hints about the latest instalment of Gru's antics. But personally, there are some questions still playing on my mind after watching it...

    View this video on YouTube
    Illumination / Via youtube.com

    1. First of all, why do Margo, Edith and Agnes never age?

    Illumination / Via youtube.com

    2. Holy moly, is that Gru and Lucy's baby?????

    Illumination / Via youtube.com

    3. Uhhh...look. We understand that most of the Minions flew away with Dru at the end of Despicable Me 3, but why are there only three remaining?

    Illumination / Via youtube.com

    4. Hang on a sec, is that Boss Baby? Follow up question: Is Gru really the father?

    Illumination / Via youtube.com

    5. Will we get proof of life for more than three Minions?

    Illumination / Via youtube.com

    6. Are they in their Batman era or Incredibles era? And who is the other lady?!

    Illumination / Via youtube.com

    7. Which Honey Badger are they referring to here?

    Illumination / Via youtube.com, Network 10

    8. Is the baby actually Jack Jack from The Incredibles?

    Illumination / Via youtube.com

    9. How do they keep coming up with these angry old people?

    Illumination / Via youtube.com

    10. Hello Minion, where did you get this big bag of popcorn?

    Illumination / Via youtube.com

    11. No seriously, are the other Minions going to come back?

    Illumination / Via youtube.com

    12. And finally, is this a cheeky reference to the rabid purple Minions from Despicable Me 2? Will they be making a return?

    Illumination / Via youtube.com

    What's your favourite Minion word or phrase?

    Share it in the comments below! 