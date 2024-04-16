We've been going on about this to anyone who'll listen — Heartbreak High season two has finally dropped and we are indeed obsessed.
Part of creating the authentic feeling of the show is the niche Aussie culture references worked into the script. From the "succulent Chinese meal" meme to the inclusion of Sydney icon Danny Lim in a scene, these instances of Australian pop culture create the story world of South Sydney with as much authenticity as feels natural.
One of the most iconic inclusions was Ca$h's seemingly random set of dance moves that he performs in a park.
Following his release from jail in episode 2 (titled "SLTs vs C**LORDS), Ca$h is trying his best to get back into Hartley High while dodging almighty Eshay lord, Chook. He gets denied by principal Woodsy because of his risk to other students.
In his state of euphoric denial, Ca$h turns to getting high on a baggy of illicit substances he finds on his floor. The result? A Rage music video remake and a performance in the park with Sydney icon Danny Lim.
Now to the untrained eye, this dance may have seemed like Ca$h was just criss-crossing his arms and kicking his feet into the wind.
However, there is a name for this style of dance — hakken (or hakking) and muzzing. Here's an example of Hakken in its full form.
Hakken and muzzing are styles of dance often performed at raves that play Hardstyle EDM tracks. Hakken first originated from gabber, an under-the-radar rave subculture popular in the Netherlands. On the other hand, muzzing is homegrown — we can thank Aussie bodybuilder Zyzz for the sweet moves.
You can distinguish the two by which body part is being used. Hakken is a leg and kick-based, while muzz focuses on the upper body, arms and hands. Each dance can be done separately or even morphed into one, similar to what we can see Ca$h doing in the park.
