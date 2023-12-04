Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Play "Yay Or Nay" With These Child Bearing Opinions And I'll Give You A Compliment

"The epidural needle is massive."

Angeline Barion
by Angeline Barion

BuzzFeed Staff

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!

Aussie influencer, Ellie Gosalves shared a list of 117 reasons she's remaining child free to her 1.2 million Instagram followers. As expected, plenty of people are having a negativity field day in the comments.

So naturally, we'd like to find out what your thoughts are on 20 reasons we've picked from the list. Simply vote "Yay" or "Nay" in the poll down below, depending on whether or not the reason is a dealbreaker for having kids.

We'll reward you at the end with some words of inspiration — courtesy of good ol' Aussie slang. Are you ready? 

Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community