Women Are Revealing The "Last Straw" Things Their Partners Did That Made Them End Their Relationships For Good

3. "We'd been together almost seven years. It was the healthiest relationship either of us had ever been in, and we had no issues when it came to communication, disagreements, compromise, or any of that. For all intents and purposes, things were great. But he would never talk about the future with me, and after a while, it really got to me. My mom said he would come around, just give him time, but whenever I would attempt to bring up any semblance of the topic, I'd be shut down. The last straw was my birthday, a few months before we split. He bought me flowers (he never bought me flowers), he wrote me a really sweet card (he never wrote me sweet cards), and the way the card was worded sounded like it was genuinely leading up to a proposal."

"He said the box was unwrapped and that he had to get it from the bedroom. I realized in that 10-second panic attack between reading the card and him getting the box that even if this was actually a proposal, my answer wouldn't be 'yes' anymore, because it'd feel like he was just doing it because I wanted to, and not because he wanted to. Anyway, he gave me the little box, and inside was a CBD vape pen, which I'd never asked for, nor would ever use. He's a great dude, and I wish him well in future endeavors, but it made me realize we were on two different pages about a lot of things."



—Anonymous