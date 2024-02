13 Disappearances, Cold Cases, And Other Unsolved Mysteries I Genuinely Don't Think I'll Ever Forget

9.

The Rectangle Galaxy. If you've ever seen an image of a galaxy in space, odds are you've seen something that either looks like a disk or some kind of blob. Well, astronomers from Australia's Swinburne University of Technology discovered a galaxy that doesn't quite fit the mold of what we're used to seeing. That galaxy is LEDA 074886, or the "emerald-cut galaxy." Scientists aren't yet sure what precisely made this rectangular (or diamond-shaped, depending on how you look at it) galaxy look the way it does, but leading theories are around two disk galaxies colliding, or some gravitational-tidal interaction. According to Dr. Alister Graham at the university, "It’s one of those things that just makes you smile because it shouldn’t exist, or rather you don’t expect it to exist."