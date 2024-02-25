13 Disappearances, Cold Cases, And Other Unsolved Mysteries I Genuinely Don't Think I'll Ever Forget

Now, the mystery lies in who or what exactly created it. Some believe that the perfect, shelf-like structures were crafted by nature, gradually building up over time and aided by the region's frequent earthquakes. People in this school of thought often cite the Giant's Causeway in Ireland as their "proof" — a similar, naturally-formed structure. Others, however, believe that the monument's perfect 90º angles could only be manmade, perhaps by prehistoric civilization — likely the Jōmon people — who could have inhabited the area as far back as 12,000 BC.



