    23 Underrated Trader Joe's Products That Frequent Shoppers Swear By

    BRB, rewriting my grocery list.

    Angelica Martinez
    by Angelica Martinez

    BuzzFeed Staff

    As someone who buys almost all her groceries from Trader Joe's, something I really love about the store is just how many different products they have to offer. From rotating seasonal items to new TJ's innovations, I feel like there's always something new to try. I've made it a personal goal of mine to grab something new whenever I can fit it in my grocery budget, but I feel like there are soooo many underrated goodies I've been missing out on! So, I took to the BuzzFeed Community and asked readers like you to share some of their favorite Trader Joe's items they believe don't get the hype they deserve. Here are 23 products people swear by:

    1. Pancake Bread

    A slice of cake on a plate beside its packaging labeled &quot;Vintage Bread Pineapple Bread&quot; on a marble surface
    u/nununoms / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    "My sister and I are *religiously* devoted to the pancake bread. We each buy two or three loaves every time we go shopping. It's so yummy — the maple flavor is strong but not overpowering, and it doesn't taste artificial at all. It's soft, moist, and more like cake than bread, which makes it even better when you eat a piece for breakfast. Any time someone mentions TJ's, we beg them to try it because it's genuinely one of the best things in the entire store!!"

    magncheese97

    2. Crunchy Chili Onion

    Jar of Trader Joe&#x27;s Crunchy Chili Onion with garlic and red peppers
    nostalgicfan97 / BuzzFeed / Via buzzfeed.com

    "The Crunchy Chili Onion (in olive oil with garlic and peppers) jars. I bought two jars today, and the cashier said, 'OMG, I put that on everything!' I laughed because I do, too. The customer behind me said her family loves it on top of avocado toast! It's JUST THAT GOOD!"

    nostalgicfan97

    3. Daily Facial Sunscreen

    Left: A tube of Trader Joe&#x27;s Daily Facial Sunscreen. Right: A person&#x27;s hand with a dollop of sunscreen
    u/Sensitive-Smile-3344 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    "After having skin cancer last year, I have tried just about every sunscreen, from Bullfrog to Banana Boat. Trader Joe's daily facial sunscreen is the best. It's SPF 40, goes on clear so you don't look like a mime, and dries fast."

    —Jules Hyde

    4. The Chocolate Croissants

    Three stages of pastry preparation: raw, proofed, and baked pastries on a tray
    u/Galadriel17 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    "My all-time favorite — and, personally, one I feel like we don't talk about enough — is their frozen chocolate croissants. They need to rise before you bake them, so all you've gotta do is pop them in your oven overnight (which, honestly, makes me feel like I ~made~ them even though I did nothing at all), then turn the oven on while you get ready in the morning! Boom, you've got a yummy, gooey, warm chocolate croissant for a fraction of the price of one you'd get at a bakery or a coffee shop."

    angelicamartinez

    5. Chile Spiced Mango

    Opened bag of Trader Joe&#x27;s Chile Spiced Mango with dried mango pieces scattered around it
    u/mrs_traderjoes / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    "The dried chili mango is DELICIOUS. It's such a good blend of spicy and sweet and tastes like summer in a bag. I have to buy one bag at a time because I will eat the whole damn thing in one go. Also, really yummy paired with a margarita or limeade."

    morgan_le_slay

    6. Peanut Butter Chocolate Granola

    Package of Trader Joe&#x27;s Peanut Butter Chocolate Granola Clusters with dark chocolate chunks, held in a hand
    u/aswewaltz / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    "So ridiculously underrated, so ridiculously amazing tasting. This is basically what I ate for breakfast, lunch, and dinner last week. Best. Food. Ever."

    —Sylvie Eichel, Westchester, NY

    7. Giant Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce

    Hand holding a can of Trader Joe&#x27;s Giant Baked Beans in tomato sauce with Mediterranean herbs and spices
    u/Sugarbabe123 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    "Not to be dramatic, but I'm obsessed with these. They're a little sweet, a little salty, and super filling. The hint of dill flavor brings them to a whole new level. I love cracking open a can of these (no heating required!) with some feta, cucumbers, and pita bread for a quick, tasty dinner or a lil' picnic. 10/10, cannot recommend enough."

    angelicamartinez

    8. Multipurpose Umami Seasoning Blend

    Trader Joe&#x27;s Mushroom &amp;amp; Company Multipurpose Umami Seasoning Blend bottle on kitchen counter
    u/crazeDinasense / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    "It makes almost every savory dish you are cooking more delicious!"

    —Diana VdK, Oughterard, Ireland

    9. Almond Butter Filled Pretzels

    Hand holding a bag of Trader Joe&#x27;s Almond Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets
    u/tablemanners21 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    "They are perfect for when you a craving something salty! I definitely recommend!"

    messyduck54

    10. Mango Cream Bars

    Image of a Mango Cream Bar next to its Trader Joe&#x27;s box. Someone&#x27;s holding the bar, showing a manicured hand
    u/sardonicbroccoli / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    "It's a delicious bar with mango sorbet and sweet vanilla ice cream on the inside."

    emilydmochowski

    11. Shea Butter & Coconut Oil Hair Mask

    Person holding a Trader Joe&#x27;s Hair Mask tube with shea butter and coconut oil
    u/girlwhoweighted / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    "It's only $4. It's thick but not greasy and makes my hair so soft. It is the best hair mask I've ever used. Who would have guessed?!"

    sushimidnight

    12. Garlic Naan

    Person holding a red shopping basket filled with various grocery items, including garlic naan
    u/cgomez / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    "So good on its own, but I use this more often than I'll admit to make easy weeknight pizzas or flatbreads with leftover veggies and odds and ends from the fridge."

    ky2790

    13. Tarte d’Alasce

    Prepared Tarte d&#x27;Alsace flatbread with ham and caramelized onions on a kitchen counter next to its packaging
    u/Signal_Drop / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    "The Alsatian Tarte with bacon and onions. I swear this is one of the best easy dinners you can make for yourself. It's basically bacon and onion pizza with Gruyère, but lighter! I'd recommend serving with a simple side salad with a tart lemon dressing to cut through the richness of the tart!"

    —Lucia, Los Angeles

    14. French Vanilla Ice Cream

    Trader Joe&#x27;s French Vanilla Ice Cream container, super premium label, with a scoop visible
    Trader Joe's / Via traderjoes.com

    "Trader Joe's vanilla ice cream is the best in the entire world. I've had many a worldly ice cream or ice cream variant, but in terms of vanilla, nothing is better than our big man Joe's."

    youwishyouwereme007

    15. Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

    Hand holding a container of Trader Joe&#x27;s Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups with one piece visible
    u/RCAbsolutelyX_x / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    "They're horribly addicting and non-seasonal. My nearest Trader Joe's is two hours away, so I only go about once every three months, but I always buy two packs."

    rnd13001

    16. Scallion Pancakes (Pa jeon)

    Packaged Scallion Pancakes next to a plated serving with dipping sauce and kimchi
    u/PhotographOpening479 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    "Trader Joe’s scallion pancakes are delicious!"

    betherick85

    17. Spanish Cheese Tapas Sampler

    Package of Tapas Sampler with three types of cheese on a wooden table next to a corkscrew and bottle
    u/TSB_1 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    "It's such a great deal, a generous portion, and pre-sliced. What's not to love?"

    —Manchego Enthusiast, Los Angeles

    18. Garlic Spread-Dip

    Garlic spread-dip containers on a store shelf with a label describing the product as &quot;Toum-inspired garlic-lemon juice-oil spread,&quot; priced at $2.99
    u/Mikeabel456 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    "A personal favorite of mine is the garlic spread, which is TJ's take on toum. Sooo good on sandwiches, with fries, or as a base for a fun lil' flatbread. I never hear anyone talk about it, but it's underrated and delicious!"

    angelicamartinez

    19. Five Cheese Greek Spiral

    Hand holding a package of Trader Joe&#x27;s Spiral Cheese Pie with baking instructions visible
    u/Proper-Opportunity44 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    "The Greek spiral is a favorite! We bake it and then wrap pieces of Trader Joe's prosciutto around segments of it. It creates an umami flavor and adds balance to all the cheese."

    —Anonymous

    20. Portuguese Custard Tarts

    Trader Joe&#x27;s Portuguese Custard Tarts packaging with product image and nutritional information
    u/IntoTheMystic1 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    "They are so flavorful and so easy to make — just pop them in the air fryer for 10 minutes for a mouthwatering sweet treat. So, so good."

    —Sydni, South Carolina, USA

    21. Vegetable Fried Rice

    A bowl of fried rice with vegetables next to a Reddit-branded cup on a table
    Anonymous / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    "I swear by it. When I need something for lunch or dinner, I'll grab it and heat it up. One of their best!"

    —Sylvie E., Westchester, NY

    22. Dark Chocolate Sunflower Seed Butter Cups

    Hand holding Trader Joe&#x27;s Dark Chocolate Sunflower Seed Butter Cups with one unwrapped, showing filling
    u/DogterDog9 / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    "The perfect, peanut-free alternative to Reese's peanut butter cups if you're allergic to peanuts."

    —Kelsey C, Kentucky, USA

    23. Marinated Fresh Mozzarella

    A Trader Joe&#x27;s mozzarella cheese package next to a plate of cheese with tomatoes and basil
    u/lsnj / Reddit / Via reddit.com

    "The mozzarella is moist and very flavorful. And after the cheese is used up, I use the leftover oil and herb mixture on bread, in pasta, on chicken, and in other dishes as a huge flavor enhancer."
    —Anonymous

    Now it's your turn! Is there a TJ's product you swear by that you think is so, so underrated? If so, tell us about it in the comments below or via this anonymous form. Feel free to tell us how you like to use them or include photos, too!

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.