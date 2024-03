As someone who buys almost all her groceries from Trader Joe's, something I really love about the store is just how many different products they have to offer. From rotating seasonal items to new TJ's innovations, I feel like there's always something new to try. I've made it a personal goal of mine to grab something new whenever I can fit it in my grocery budget, but I feel like there are soooo many underrated goodies I've been missing out on! So, I took to the BuzzFeed Community and asked readers like you to share some of their favorite Trader Joe's items they believe don't get the hype they deserve. Here are 23 products people swear by: