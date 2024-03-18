What Trader Joe's Products Do You Think Deserve Way More Hype?

I'll go first. My all-time favorite — and, personally, one I feel like we don't talk about enough — is their frozen chocolate croissants. They need to rise overnight, so all you've gotta do is pop them in your oven overnight (which, honestly, makes me feel like I ~made~ them even though I did nothing at all), then turn the oven on while you get ready in the morning! Boom, you've got a yummy, gooey, warm chocolate croissant for a fraction of the price of one you'd get at a bakery or a coffee shop.