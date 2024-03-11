I'm Thoroughly Fascinated By "Third Man Syndrome" So Here Are 22 Stories From People Who Experienced It First-Hand

9. "My oldest was a child who would wander off regularly. They did it on school field trips, grocery store trips — any chance they got to be on their own, they took it. Typically, they would always find me. This was a couple decades back, and the world wasn't as scary as it is now. That being said, at school, people always had to know where they were, as they would just up and leave school sometimes as well. When they left school, they would usually sit outside on a bench or under a tree, just by themself, and come back when they were ready (yes, they had pretty significant ADHD)."

"One day, they left school and no one knew where they had gone. One of the other children heard them say that they wanted to walk home by themself today. Now, we lived a good distance from the school, so a 6-year-old walking home alone was not an option. The day care shuttle had even come and gone without them, and the caregivers were panicking because they didn't know where my kid was. I showed up at day care after a long day, to not only not find my child, but to learn that no one had thought to call me and let me know anything had happened to begin with. I was enraged that they had literally lost my kid and had no idea what to do. They didn't call the police or anything. So, I left to go track down where my kid would have walked, terrified that I was never going to see them again.

I was nearly non-verbal with terror at this point, speaking aloud only what I could. I stopped outside a strip mall on the other side of town from the school. I was holding my youngest and about to burst into tears, having no idea what to do, when a young man who looked like he was about 20 or so walked towards me holding my child's hand. They were laughing and kind of skipping to keep up with him, and he pointed at me and my kid starting running towards me. Through a lens of tears, I scooped up both kids and just sat holding my world in my arms for a second, breathing in both their scents, trying to collect myself to thank this man. When I looked up. he was just gone...poof! I couldn't see him walking anywhere or anything.



I asked my child, 'Where did you find him or did he find you?' They told me, 'I was tired and sat down at the park and he came up to me and told me I needed to get going so my mom could pick me up!' They said it in the most little kid, nonchalant tone, like this kind of thing happened every day. I'm a lifelong atheist and I firmly believe it was either a guardian angel or some other force that was watching out for me and my kids. I will never forget what he looked like, but I'll be damned if I could describe it."

—Anonymous