13.

"One night about four summers ago, I picked up my little sister, her friend, and my cousin from a bowling alley that we frequented. I was driving back home with them and turned into this neighborhood that I knew was a straight line to my house. Somehow, it ended up making us take turn after turn with no exit, and it seemed to never end. We started getting nervous and a little freaked out because there was no way this was possible. We'd taken this road many times before, and it always took around 10 minutes to get to my house from the bowling alley. We weren't going in circles because we had never seen anything familiar on this road. Finally, we saw an exit and checked the time on our phones. We had been on this road for two hours. We all were completely silent on the way back to my house. We somehow lost two hours of our day when it had only seemed like minutes had passed."