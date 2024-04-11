21 Real-Life "Unsolved Mysteries" People Experienced And Were Thoroughly Horrified By (And I Bet You Will Be, Too)

I don't spook easily, but a couple of these definitely made me creeped out enough to turn a light on and triple-check that my door's locked. 👀

Angelica Martinez
by Angelica Martinez

BuzzFeed Staff

For over a year now, I've been asking BuzzFeed readers like you to share their creepiest, most unbelievable real-life "unsolved mysteries." If you're new here, an unsolved mystery can be any experience they just can't logically explain, from a glitch in the matrix to a paranormal encounter. Every month, I read hundreds of submissions and round up the very best ones for your combined enjoyment and terror. Well, I thought it would be fun to pick out a handful of the creepiest stories we've run thus far and see just how scary y'all think they actually are.

Screenshot from &quot;Bodies Bodies Bodies&quot;
A24

So, let's test just how high your "scare tolerance" is and perhaps crown one of these tales as "the spookiest of all time!" Here's how this will work: Below are 21 of the creepiest "unsolved mysteries" readers have submitted. Under each story is a poll asking you just how spooky you found it to be on a scale from 1 to 5. Be honest with your answer, and may the creepiest story win! Shall we begin?

1. "When I was about 9, I went on vacation with my family to a seaside town in the next state over. None of us had ever been there before, and we were having a great time exploring the beach and the town. We stopped at an ice cream shop and were enjoying ourselves when my dad noticed a picture on the wall. It was my older brother and I enjoying ice cream in that same shop, only in this photo, we were the same age, about 3 years old. My brother is four years older than me, so there was no way we could have looked the same age when I was 3. The creepy part that made us all certain it was us was that I had a very distinctive blonde streak in my dark hair, as well as dimples, and so did this girl."

Two children running on the beach, their silhouettes reflected on the wet sand
Justin Pumfrey / Getty Images

"The boy looked exactly like my brother at that age, too, also with very distinctive blonde hair and facial expressions. My parents even asked the employees working if they knew who these kids were, and no one had any info to give us. It definitely left us feeling shook."

shaylariday74

2. "When I was about 7, my family relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina. We were staying at a hotel while my parents looked for a house in the area. Every night we were there, I had very intense dreams about a girl, but could never remember the details. I just knew that she was bad news and had something to do with Charlotte. Her face was clear; I can still see it in my head. Anyway, I spent the next few weeks trying to dissuade my family from moving to Charlotte in order to avoid the girl. Thankfully, we ended up moving to a small town outside of the city, which was a relief, because that meant that I only had to worry about her if we took a trip into town. A couple of days after moving in, the lady from across the street came to introduce herself. Her daughter was with her, and she was the girl from the dreams. Her name was Charlotte."

Life-like doll with striking features wearing a scarf, from the movie &#x27;Megan.&#x27;
Universal Pictures

—Anonymous

3. "When I was in high school, my younger brother — who was around 13 at the time — had a 'walkie-talkie' that he would always use to talk to someone. It was as if he were using it as more of a cellphone than anything else, and every time he was talking in it, he would say the person he was talking to was someone named Chris. He claimed Chris had apparently lived in that house before. Chris would tell my brother things, like that he was a teenager just like us and that he died while living there before. My siblings and I thought it was a joke, that maybe my brother and one of his friends were pranking us...until we started asking him relevant questions that no one else would know, and he could answer them."

Mike Wheeler from Stranger Things clutches his chest in shock, while Max Mayfield reacts in the background
Netflix

"I even went as far as hiding in my closet once, and asking him how many fingers I was holding up. Each and every time, he would know the answer. When we would ask him how he knew everything we were doing, he would say things along the lines of, 'I told you, I'm standing right next to you.' At first, it was cool and freaky, but after that, my older brother decided enough was enough. He took the walkie-talkies and got rid of them because none of us could understand how this was possible. My younger brother, who has since passed, changed so much after that experience. Part of me wonders if it had anything to do with his communication with 'Chris.'"

—Anonymous

4. "When I was about 5 or 6 years old, I visited my grandmother with my sister in Arlington, Virginia, close to Washington, DC. We had been walking into a wooded area just outside of the apartment complex where my grandmother lived, where we met a young girl. We played at her house for a couple of hours and then left to go back home. The next morning, I got up early, before anyone else was up, to go back and see if I could find the house where the little girl lived so we could play together again. I made a peanut butter sandwich to eat for breakfast, and took off to find her. The last thing I remember was walking into the wooded area near her house. This was probably around 9 or 10 in the morning. At that point, I lost hours of time. I suddenly woke up on a sidewalk in town, with ants crawling all over me from the peanut butter sandwich, which laid uneaten beside me."

Child crouching on the ground covering their face
Yoss Sabalet / Getty Images

"Of course, I was disoriented and scared. I screamed and cried until a nice lady came out of her house to take me in and clean me up. She called the police, who came and talked to me to see if they could find out where I lived. I didn't know how to get there because I was so young — I could only try to describe the place to them. They must have figured out where to take me, and we got into the police car to leave. I remembered the woods that they drove through, but I don't remember anything about how I got from that place to town. There had to be about five hours of missing time from when I started into the woods and when I woke up on the sidewalk, screaming. It was like I was plopped down from the woods into the city. This was in the late '50s, and I am 70 years old now. In all of this time, I still have no memory of what happened during those lost hours, or how I got on that sidewalk!"

—Anonymous

5. "When I was in university, I rented a townhouse in a brand-new subdivision with three roommates. This house was less than three years old when we moved in, and I lived in the basement bedroom for four years. The main floor was the common area (open-concept kitchen, dining, living room), and my roommates lived on the upper floor. I was pretty nocturnal in my early 20s, so I woke up one winter evening around 5 p.m. and hopped in the shower. Almost immediately after I got out, the power went out. Being winter in Canada, the house was completely pitch black — especially my basement bedroom. I went up to the main floor to light some candles and wait out the power outage. The house was really quiet, so I assumed my roommates were out or in classes. I was a little scared sitting in darkness with only candlelight to see with, all alone. However, after a few minutes, I heard one of my roommates open a door upstairs, walk across the hall, and then close another door."

Woman in a dark room holding a lit candle near her face, with curtains and a window in the background
Alpgiray Kelem / Getty Images

"I heard their footsteps right above my head, so I realized that they had gone from the upstairs bathroom to their bedroom. I was super relieved not to be by myself, at least, so I relaxed as I waited for the power to come back. After another hour, it did, and I stayed at the dining room table the whole time.

Well, imagine my surprise when I watched all three of my roommates walk in through the front door together. No one but me had been home all day, and none of them had guests in the house. I was sitting in full view of the front door and the only stairs the entire evening. I checked all over the upstairs rooms for an intruder but never did figure out what happened. It still freaks me out to think about."

—Anonymous

6. "One morning during my sophomore year of high school, I woke up with a really high fever. My mom told me that I should stay home and rest, but I had a major exam later in the day and begged her to let me go to school. She would not budge, so I conceded and ended up falling asleep on the couch in the living room. Three hours later, at almost 10 a.m., I woke up, and my fever was completely gone. I told my mom, and she agreed to let me go to school. When I finally got to the campus, I walked to the classroom for my next subject. My classmates were already outside the classroom, waiting to be let in. They asked me where I came from; I told them I just got to school. They all looked really confused. They said they saw me in the first class that morning."

Woman smiling, looking over her shoulder, wearing a polka dot shirt and backpack, with another person in the background
Fg Trade Latin / Getty Images

"I was shocked. It wasn't until later that day that I got the full story. It turns out nearly all of my classmates saw 'me' walk into the classroom for first period that morning and sit down — including our teacher. My seat was in the first row, so it would be very hard to miss 'me.' They said 'I' didn't speak and had a very severe look on my face. When class ended and everybody headed to their lockers to prepare for the next class, nobody had noticed that 'I' disappeared. That was around 10 a.m. — just when I was waking up at home. I really wanted to go to school that day. Turns out, 'I' did."

—Anonymous

7. "One night, before I was born, my dad was home alone while my mom was out of town with her sisters. At the time, he'd picked up a few books at the library and was happy to just have some time to himself to read. The first night that he was alone, he decided to read The Haunting of Hill House. He'd never read it before and distinctly remembered spending the whole night reading the book. He finished just as the sun came up and was reaching over to turn off the light next to his chair to go to bed, when he suddenly woke up."

Screenshot from &quot;The Haunting of Hill House&quot;
Netflix

"As it turns out, it was actually the middle of the night. He'd fallen asleep in the chair. A bit creeped out, he started picking up his things to go to bed, but he couldn't find the book. Eventually, he remembered that he'd lent it out to my uncle recently, so the book wasn't even in the house. When he read it for real a while later, it was exactly the same as the book he read in his dream. He's never been able to explain how he was able to 'read' a book he'd never even opened before."

torbielillies

8. "My father used to exchange Christmas cards with his great aunt who lived in Liverpool. We lived in London, but one year, we drove to Blackpool to see the lights. On the way home, he decided to go stop in and see her in Liverpool. Except when we tried to find her house, it was nowhere to be found. The street existed, but the house number did not. We asked the local postman, and he told us that it simply didn't exist anymore. Apparently, that home had been bombed in the war and never rebuilt. We never received another card from her again."

Dramatic storm clouds gather above a suburban house at dusk
Driftlessstudio / Getty Images

—Anonymous

9. "My husband and I lived in student family apartments while he was working on his degree AND working two jobs. I stayed at home with our baby, who had some extra needs. I'd been up all night with the baby and kissed the hubs goodbye when he left for work around 5:30 a.m. I finally got the baby to sleep around 6 and went to lie down myself, but couldn't fall asleep. I just lay there with my arm over my forehead, begging for sleep. My husband came home around 6:30. I didn't think much of it — he was a server at a restaurant, so sometimes, he came home early to study if they were slow and didn't need him. The front door was always locked, so I heard when he came in and put his keys in the dish. I was awake but lying down, kind of hoping he'd go to his desk and work so I could try to sleep. He walked over to me to check if I was sleeping, then walked back to his desk to work."

Person in silhouette ascending stairway with handrail, under an arch, in dim lighting
Miguelangelortega / Getty Images

"I was able to nap for about 30 minutes before the baby woke up again. I got up, took a quick shower, then got the baby ready for a walk. By that time, my hubs had left again, but I wasn't sure where he went as he didn't have class that morning. 

I tried to shrug it off, but I couldn't shake the feeling that something was off. I texted him while on our walk to see where he went. Nothing. Two hours later, he texted me back, saying he'd just gotten off work and was on his way home. I asked why he came home earlier, and he said he'd been at work the whole time, since they were really busy that morning. I called maintenance to see if they entered my apartment since they were the only other people to have a key, but they didn't. Then who the hell came into my apartment wearing my husband's clothes????"

—Anonymous

10. "I had just started dating this guy who had recently bought a charming, 100-year-old house. I stayed over one night and had a bizarre dream where I needed his help and tried to find him, but couldn't. It was the middle of the night still when I woke up from the dream. I blinked my eyes open, only to see my boyfriend staring back at me. After a few seconds, I asked, 'Are you looking at me?' He bizarrely waved his hand in front of my face, then jumped out of bed, threw the lights on, and dashed downstairs."

Screenshot from &quot;Talk to Me&quot;
A24

"He returned several minutes later, and I was totally freaked out. When I asked what that was about, he assured me it was nothing and that he thought he left a downstairs window unlocked. We left it at that and went back to bed.

The next morning, I asked him again what all that had been about. He told me that he had a dream that I needed help, and he was searching for me but couldn't find me. He woke up from the dream and saw me sleeping, but there were glowing red lights around my eyes. Seconds later, I woke up, the glowing orbs disappeared, and my memory of the night begins. He said he ran downstairs because he was so freaked out that he panicked. 

I didn't sleep at his house for at least a month after that. I did end up marrying him, though, and even 10 years later, we can't explain it. Needless to say, we live in a different house now."

—Anonymous


11. "When I was 11, I was in Sunday school at my church, and one of the church ladies showed us her slides from her visit to the Holy Land. The pictures were really nice — lots of scenery and shots of the famous sites. Then, there was a slide of these people at the Mount of Olives. Everybody gasped and turned to look at me, including the church lady who took these pictures. One of the girls in that slide looked EXACTLY like me...even down to the clothes she was wearing. I was wearing the same exact clothes right then."

Child taking a photo with a vintage camera on a beach
Isabel Pavia / Getty Images

"Since this was a fundamental Baptist church, everyone was looking at me in absolute horror. One of the kids mentioned something about a doppelgänger; others were asking me why I didn't tell them I had gone over there with the church lady, and the church ladies were looking back and forth between me and the slide as if I was a demon. It was really terrifying. I had to explain that that was not me and that I didn't even know what a doppelgänger was. I tried to use logic and explain that, of course, there's gonna be strangers who look alike (even though that didn't explain how we were wearing the same clothes). 

The kids moved on with their lives, but not the church ladies. They were never nice to me again, and not long after that, the leaders of the church found a way to kick me out of it. I guess they never read the part in the Bible about the Lord working in mysterious ways."

clr2sea

12. "I once found a ring in a cemetery. It had clearly been dropped and was not on any grave, so I took it, and my mom posted about it on Facebook. Nobody ever claimed it, so I kept it. It wasn't fancy, just a dark metal with a small eye-like pattern. It was always cold to the touch and had no gems. One day, I lost it at school. I was super sad about it because I'd gotten attached to it and worn it every day. I told my mom that I lost it, and she promised to look for it, as she worked at the school as a cleaner. We had not been outside that day, so it had to be inside."

Person&#x27;s hand with a ring resting on a tombstone, indicating mourning or remembrance
Cris Kelly / Getty Images/iStockphoto

"I got home that day, and guess what was on my bed? The damn ring. Of course, I was happy, but in the back of my mind, I was confused because I knew I put it on. My mom came home two hours later, and guess what she found? MY RING. I now had two identical rings. She found it in my classroom near my desk. I still have both rings but refuse to wear them."

catgoesmoo

13. "One night about four summers ago, I picked up my little sister, her friend, and my cousin from a bowling alley that we frequented. I was driving back home with them and turned into this neighborhood that I knew was a straight line to my house. Somehow, it ended up making us take turn after turn with no exit, and it seemed to never end. We started getting nervous and a little freaked out because there was no way this was possible. We'd taken this road many times before, and it always took around 10 minutes to get to my house from the bowling alley. We weren't going in circles because we had never seen anything familiar on this road. Finally, we saw an exit and checked the time on our phones. We had been on this road for two hours. We all were completely silent on the way back to my house. We somehow lost two hours of our day when it had only seemed like minutes had passed."

A dark highway at night with reflective lane markings and lights in the distance
Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

—Anonymous

14. "I was in the laundry room of my house in Northridge, California. I was about to change the bottle on my Sparkletts Water dispenser when a voice in my head said, 'Don't change the water bottle in your bare feet.' It was very clear and adamant. I was in a weird mood and — looking up as if someone was above me — I defiantly responded out loud, 'Don't tell me what to do!' Then, as I was lowering the five-gallon glass bottle onto the dispenser, I suddenly felt the bottle fall straight down out of my hands as if it had been pushed down. I watched it fall in slow motion onto the knuckle of my big toe on my right foot. I watched the glass bottle shatter on impact, and five gallons of water splash out onto the floor."

Screenshot from &quot;Happy Death Day&quot;
Blumhouse Productions

"The laundry room had a door to the garage, and the other side was open into the kitchen, which was carpeted. The laundry room floor had linoleum tile, and there was a small metal strip that separated the floor of the laundry room from the carpeted kitchen floor. The water filled the floor of the laundry room right up to the top of the metal strip, which worked as a dam. I had started to bleed and had to hop out, hoping I wouldn't step on any broken glass invisible in the water. I never felt a thing until my roommate drove me to the emergency room, and they gave me a shot right in the open gash on my foot so they could stitch me up.

Here's the weird part: After about an hour at the hospital, I went home worrying about the mess I had to clean up. This thin metal strip certainly wouldn't keep five gallons of water from seeping into the carpet, and the whole rest of the house was one continuous carpet. I was worried it might all have to be replaced. But when we got home, the water was gone. Not one drop was on the floor. The baseboards were dry. 

I thought maybe it all ran under the garage door, but that hadn't happened. I tore up part of the kitchen carpet to see if the carpet pad soaked it all up since the carpet was dry, but the pad was dry, too. All the broken glass was still on the floor, undisturbed. Even if our other roommate had come home, which he hadn't, and cleaned up all the water, which he wouldn't, the glass shards wouldn't still be where they had fallen. But they were. 

The only thing I can think of is that it was the empty bottle I had dropped rather than the full one, but why would I have such a vivid memory of having all the water spill onto the floor? Why worry about water damage to the carpet all the time at the hospital? And would an empty bottle shatter like that if dropped on my soft foot, if I would have dropped it at all? I had a lot of experience changing water bottles, and I was completely sober. It was all very weird."

—Anonymous

15. "My dad is the oldest of four brothers. One day, my grandma — who had very bad dementia at the time — looked directly at my dad and asked him, 'Are you the one who's dying?' Two days later, his brother died unexpectedly of a heart attack. A few years before this, she rightfully predicted me flying across the country to surprise my dad for his birthday, too. I was on the phone with him that day while he was at her house, and she just kept asking me if I was on my way there yet. I was literally in an Uber on the way to the airport. She had no way of knowing I was going, as only my mom knew and swears she never told her."

Screenshot from &quot;Scream VI&quot;
Paramount Pictures

—Anonymous

16. "About 10 years ago, we lived in a small village in Oxfordshire after returning from a year in Spain. We moved into the small terraced railway cottage, just the two of us. We had been together a couple of years, and my new wife had a small but very heavy and expensive mirror. She was adamant that it needed a hefty fixing in our new place, so I installed a heavy-duty rawlbolt, which went about four inches into the wall with a large bolt on the outside. It was very secure with a thick, jagged hanger and — being so heavy — it took a great deal of effort to move the mirror up enough to remove it from where it hung."

Elegant room with an ornate mirror above a fireplace, surrounded by artwork and a vintage writing desk
Tim Graham / Tim Graham / Getty Images

"Our parents had both died several years earlier. On my wife's mother's birthday, whilst we sat in the room watching TV, the mirror suddenly fell from the wall and landed on the mantelpiece, leaving a large dent in the shelf. We thought the rawlbolt had failed, but it was still perfectly solid in place. So surely, the hanger on the mirror must be broken off? No, it was still totally intact. There is no explanation for this, as the whole mirror would have to lift up around an inch to come off, and it was so top-heavy that it should have fallen to the floor and smashed. We always said that her mother must have done it on her birthday to get our attention. For clarity, no trains were passing, and they were too far away (a quarter of a mile) anyway to cause any vibrations that could've moved something so big. We can't explain this one at all."

—Anonymous

17. "The house I grew up in had many, many unexplainable occurrences. Every single cleaning lady my mom hired quit shortly after starting because when they were in the house, they'd experience all kinds of wild stuff. One lady said she wasn't able to vacuum that day because every time she'd plug in the vacuum and go to turn it on, it wouldn't work...because it would somehow be unplugged again. I remember one time my uncle was in town visiting, and when I got home from school, he came into the living room and said, 'Did you just get home?' When I said I had, he looked puzzled and explained, 'I thought maybe you'd come home early because when I was laying down for a nap, I heard someone walking around the house.'"

Two statues of angels; the top is serene, the bottom shows a menacing expression
BBC

"Here's another strange happening: My mom had a figurine of a little girl on a shelf by the front door. One morning, as I was leaving for school, I noticed she was facing the wall, so I turned her around. The next morning, she was facing the wall again, so I turned her around a second time. The next morning...the same thing. I asked my mom about it and thought she was messing with me. That night, I woke up at, like, 3:45 a.m. and went to the bathroom. I remembered the figurine and went to look at her. She was still facing out, so I went to bed. As I headed out to school that morning, she was facing the wall again. I experienced so many things in that house. My mom still lives there and says the occurrences have really slowed down over the years, but every now and then, something will happen to remind her that she's not alone."

—Anonymous

18. "I had a paper route when I was 14/15. I knew most of the neighborhood but had a few streets toward the end of my route with people I didn't know. I went down a dead-end street one day, and a lady working in her garden came out and said, 'Stop delivery, and I'll pay you what I owe you.' A few days later, I was on my route and turned around before hitting their house. A man working in the garden asked why I stopped delivering the paper. I told him the lady of the house asked me to stop. He said he didn't know why and to start delivering again. A few days later, that lady came out, asking why I was delivering again. I told her about the man working in the garden who wanted to deliver again. She said that since her husband passed, she's the only one who works in the garden, and he was the one who used to read the newspaper. We looked at each other, and she told me to keep delivering the newspaper. I never saw the man again."

Screenshot from &quot;You&quot;
Netflix / LifeTime

—Anonymous