9. "Back when I was freshly 18, I met someone online, and we ended up dating. He lived in an entirely different country and, at one point, we talked about getting married. I realize now that this was unhinged behavior. We dated for less than a year, but in the last few months, things were really rocky. He was very possessive about who I spent my time with and often policed my interests, refusing to let me talk in-depth about the things I cared about. We fought every single night for months. Every time, I gave up on my interests and hobbies because they upset him so much to the point that I didn’t do much of anything but spend all of my free time with him."

"One night, I told him I was going to take some much-needed time for myself and be offline for a few hours. I decided to spend time reading a book and playing a video game I enjoyed. When I came back online, he flipped out on me, and we had an entire argument about how I had chosen to spend my free time. The final straw came when he sobbed on the phone to me and stated that it was cruel of me to spend my time with 'other men. The other men in question were BOOK and VIDEO GAME CHARACTERS.

When I explained how unserious this jealousy was, he doubled down and began laying into me, telling me that it hurt him that I found other FICTIONAL men attractive and that he hated consuming any media with me because he 'could tell that I wanted to date (character) instead of [him].' It really hit me just how unreasonably jealous he was, and a week later, I broke things off.

I almost ended up packing up my entire life for him, but I’m glad I didn’t. I just moved in with my current boyfriend of three years and couldn’t be happier."

—Anonymous