19 Shocking Industry Secrets Customers Aren't Supposed To Know

16.

"I'm a lab technician, and we cannot tell a patient that they might be dying. It's not as evil as it seems. Many patients get the results personally through us. There is a law that dictates that lab technicians are not qualified to make a diagnosis or prognosis. Our job is to take blood, analyze it, and share the results. The doctors handle the diagnosis. Sometimes, the results are so obvious that the person is gonna go through hell, but we still have to give them a straight face and tell them that they can go see the doctor about the meaning of the results. Sometimes, I just want to hug the patients and tell them they are loved, but we can't. It eats me every day."