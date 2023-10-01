19 Things People Treat As Safe That Actually Are Pretty Dangerous

6.

"Lawnmowers! My mom and I were sitting at a kitchen table next to the window. My stepdad was cutting the grass. We heard a loud pop, and the glass on the front of the oven shattered. The stove was at least 15 feet away on the other side of the room! It was a rock about an inch in diameter that hit it. It had gone through two layers of window, in between me and my mom, across the room, to the stove and through that glass! If it had been a foot to the left or right, one of us would have been dead. I always make little kids go in the house when someone is cutting grass."