19 Things People Treat As Safe That Actually Are Pretty Dangerous

I never really thought of going to the beach as dangerous, but I'm certainly seeing it in a whole new light now.

by Angelica Martinez

Recently, I shared a Reddit thread where people pointed out things we consider "safe" that — in reality — are actually more dangerous than most people think. In that article, I asked BuzzFeed readers to share their own examples in the comments, and they came up with tons of great, unexpected examples. Honestly — I've never really given a second thought to some of these things, but I'm certainly seeing them in a whole new light now. Here are 19 examples they shared:

Note: If you'd like to learn more about the examples provided, clicking on the links in this article will lead you to sources where you can get more information!

1. "Shoveling. Since I was a little kid, every year I’d hear about people dying of heart attacks shoveling snow, and it really stuck with me."

A man shoveling the snow in his yard
cosmicmelon

You can read more about it from the American Heart Association here.

2. "Medications like ibuprofen and acetaminophen. Do not take more than the bottle advises. I've known people who will take a handful at a time, because the pain is really bad. Trust me when I say that kidney and liver failure hurt way worse than your tooth."

A person putting aspirin in their hands
monkeybuttmom

3. "Swimming at a beach! There is a low chance of getting hurt by sharks, but there are still jellyfish and other small animals that can hurt you. Beyond animals, you can get swept away by a surprise rip tide and not even realize it until you start to drown (speaking from personal experience). And another big one most people don’t consider is bacteria in the water and sand. If you do something as innocuous as swim at the beach with your contacts in, you can wind up with a serious bacterial infection in your eyes. Heed warnings at the beach not to swim because of bacteria!"

A person swimming in the ocean
dinocat923

4. "As someone who works with personal injury, not tying down stuff on truck beds properly is a big one. I mostly see it with industrial flatbed trucks, but it can be other situations, too. Often on a highway, this debris flying or rolling off will cause multiple-car accidents."

An empty truck bed
"The worst ones I’ve seen were a case involving a boulder for landscaping that rolled off a flatbed and an overpass, and one where a tractor tire that came loose and rolled over several vehicles. But it can really be something as small as a chunk of wood or five-gallon bucket. If you’ve got a lot of stuff in your truck bed, use a net. And if you have anything on a flatbed or trailer, use ratchet straps to tie it down appropriately."

omgitsaclaire

If you've ever seen the logging truck scene from Final Destination 2........you know.

5. "Conditioner or other creamy/soapy liquids in the shower. Especially without a non-slip mat. The number of people who slip on them, especially in hotels where they don’t provide mats, is wild. So, so, so, so dangerous."

A person spraying shampoo on their hands in the shower
stufftosell42

6. "Lawnmowers! My mom and I were sitting at a kitchen table next to the window. My stepdad was cutting the grass. We heard a loud pop, and the glass on the front of the oven shattered. The stove was at least 15 feet away on the other side of the room! It was a rock about an inch in diameter that hit it. It had gone through two layers of window, in between me and my mom, across the room, to the stove and through that glass! If it had been a foot to the left or right, one of us would have been dead. I always make little kids go in the house when someone is cutting grass."

A person&#x27;s hands on a lawnmower
luckyangel30

7. "My Dad's a doctor and: fireworks. The number of people who get severely injured by regular Fourth of July fireworks is wild. He would never let us have fireworks. He even said he'd seen a small kid with severe burns to the face from a sparkler."

Fireworks in the sky
singingeachtoeach

8. "Essential oils. If not diluted properly, they can really screw up your skin. Plus, so many of them are toxic to animals!"

Essential oils and flowers
fillionfan4002

9. "Head injuries in general. If you fall and hit your head, but you feel okay, you probably won't have it checked out. Even if you feel perfectly normal, get yourself to a hospital. You never mess around with possible head injuries."

CT scans of someone&#x27;s brain
ilovedogs1211

Here's some important info on identifying and treating head injuries. 

10. "Those electric scooters in cities!! Nobody wears a helmet, and the amount of ER visits they cause is wild. The main inner city hospital in Denver has seen brain deaths from scooter accidents."

Motor scooters
avasoapeater56

11. "'A tick is just a tiny insect — it can't do that much damage, surely?' Yes, it can! Prevent them with repellent, check for ticks after being outside in long grass, remove them (carefully and entirely), monitor the bite area, consult a doctor. Don't wait for the bullseye rash — not all tick bites cause it. Draw around the tick bite in a permanent marker so you can monitor if and how it spreads."

A &quot;Beware of ticks!&quot; sign
cerinamroth

Here's the CDC's guide for tick removal and care.

12. "Plastic. Get angry, sure, we’re indoctrinated to not live without it. I’m not some crunchy granola person on a soap box. Just a scientist who’s suggesting you consider all the plastic in your life."

Empty plastic bottles
mariaanna28

From harmful chemicals to microplastics, plastic is not as safe as many people may think it is.

13. "RIDING A BICYCLE WITH NO HELMET OR RIDING WHILE YOU'RE ON YOUR PHONE!!! The amount of teenagers I see with no hands on the handlebars and staring at their phones with no helmets is crazy. They're all on crowded streets, too! Someone is going to get hurt. Please wear your helmet and don't go on your phone."

A man riding his bike
melody_taylorsversion

14. "Ladders! People often think of them as safe, simple, and sturdy, but all it takes is one small step in the wrong direction and you could be dead, paralyzed, or in the best scenario, a little bruised. Last year, I almost fell while on a ladder; the only reason I did not go down was my fast reflex to grab on to the tree I was picking apples from."

A man on a ladder
sperkeles

15. "Grilling. People seem to have no clue how dangerous propane is."

A person grilling
anybodybutme

16. "Pinecones! I tripped over a pinecone at the beginning of the summer and then smashed my knees into a brick walkway. I howled! Left such a huge gash and scar behind. Pinecones are seriously dangerous! Beware of pinecones."

Closeup of a pinecone in the grass
bluebooky13

"Acorns, too!"

catherinejohnson1

"Yup. My mom went down hard because of acorns. Bruised her legs from doing the splits from ankle to crack!"

trishateferw

17. "Generators. They HAVE to be kept outside, in a well ventilated place. The number of people that die after power outages because they keep their generators inside is astounding."

A generator
foragoodtimenotalongtime

18. "Jumping and especially diving into any body of water but especially lakes or oceans and especially from heights. I had on three separate occasions students in my class as a special education teacher that had permanent lifelong physical and even mental disabilities from traumatic brain injury."

People jumping off a cliff into the ocean
"One student did a dive into a local lake from a cliff, and the water wasn’t quite deep enough. She went from prom queen and straight-A student to not being able to speak or even know her name, and this would most likely be for the rest of her life.

Another student (at the same famous swimming spot) became completely wheelchair bound with no movement from the neck down after jumping from the rocks feet-first when the water was just slightly too shallow. He was a football player, and all his friends jumped in just fine.

Even if it says it's safe to jump or dive in and everyone else us doing it just fine, it is absolutely not worth the risk. Just climb in slowly."

bri87124

19. And finally, "Drinking and boating. It amazes me the number of people who would never think of drinking and driving but don’t apply that same sensibility to boating. And the same logic about motorcycles/ATV without a helmet applies to boats/jet skiing without a life vest."

People on a boat
"Last time I was on a jet ski, I was a passenger, and my husband thought it would be fun to essentially do a donut. I wasn’t prepared at all when we rolled. I was so disoriented under the water I had no idea which way was up. If it hadn’t been for the life jacket pulling me to the surface, it could have been a much scarier moment."

jbdnco

"Not sure how bad the issue is in America, but in Finland people die every year from drinking a couple of beers and heading out to the water. Every midsummer (people drink a *lot* during midsummer), we have casualties that could have been avoided by simply not going near water."

sperkeles

Are there any other things that are actually pretty dangerous but everyone acts like they're safe? Tell us in the comments below!

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.