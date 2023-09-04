12. "Riding a horse is comparable with serious extreme sports, and head injuries are one of the most common ."

—u/lnx84



"A few days before my wedding, my wife, my sister, and a couple of her kids went to a ranch where we rode horses for an hour or two. Fun outing, right? My sister fell off her horse and walked back with it — she wasn't going to get back on.

For the next couple of days, she was telling us she must have pulled a muscle or something when she fell because it kept hurting. 'Yeah, yeah,' we'd say, a bit sick of hearing about it.

She finally went to the hospital. Had two broken ribs, a punctured lung, and had to spend the night while they drained her abdominal cavity."

—u/Vix_Satis