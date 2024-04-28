23. "Years ago, I hung out with this one girl. She lived with her parents at her grandma's house down the street from my house. Her gran wasn't the nicest lady and I avoided her at all costs, but she did have a bunch of random cool collectibles around the house that I loved to look at. I would've liked to have known how she found all this cool stuff if only I were brave enough to ask her. Like I said, not the nicest lady. Anyway, she had one of these older-style Ouija boards that I thought looked so cool and sparked my interest in the supernatural. At the time, though, I only knew the basics of what playing with that board meant and that my mom hated them."

"Now, we played with this thing off and on, and nothing ever happened at the time. We brought it out at sleepovers we had in her garage, half of which had been turned into a living room-style hangout space, complete with a big couch, rugs, a TV, and a VHS/DVD system. It was WAY more fun sleeping out there than inside with the adults. Anyway, when we played, my friend would, of course, move the planchette around the board, trying to freak me out. I'd think I heard something, but it would just be the wind hitting the garage door, making it creak and groan. We would go to sleep, and everything would be fine.

At home, I had a few things happen to me here and there. Like, I had this wheeled, standing mirror that could be flipped over. Sometimes, I would wake up with it right at the side of my bed, three to four feet from where it was supposed to be, with the mirror side facing me. I had a shaggy rug, so it was not easy to roll it that far over. I ALWAYS flipped it over when I went to sleep, as well, because I can't stand to have a mirror face me/my bed when I go to bed.

There was a time when I was watching TV, and for some reason, I got this eerie urge to turn the volume down really low, like I needed to hear something. I sat on my bed, I turned to my left, and on my wall was an image of a man's face. You know those eye illusions where you stare at a dot in the middle of the page and then look at a white wall, and an image will appear? It looked like that, but I could see no eyes or mouth. Instead, he had hollowed out holes in their place. I was frozen, staring at this man for an easy ten minutes, and this image was not going away. After it finally started to fade, I found my voice to call my little sister into my room so I could explain what the hell I just saw. She came in, and I told her I had just seen a face on the wall. She asked what it looked like, and just as I was about to tell her, I heard a LOUD, deep 'SHUSH!' from the direction under my dresser. I shut up and looked at her, but she didn't react. I asked if she heard that sound, and she looked at me strangely and said no. I never actually could tell her or anyone what the face looked like until I got older. If I had, I felt like something terrible was going to happen.

The biggest incident was back at my friend's grandma's house. Her family was cleaning out the garage and asked my friend and me to put some stuff up in the attic. We got up there and saw all these boxes. My friend opened one, and all we saw were old Beanie Babies. We opened a few more to check them out, and we made a little 'room' out of the boxes to sit down in, thinking it'd be the best hangout spot. So we went to grab a few games, snacks, and — eventually — the Ouija board. I had been nervous about playing with it again, as I slowly started to think that maybe what was going on at home was connected to it. But it was broad daylight at the time, so I shrugged it off. There was no need to be freaked out or spooked because nothing bad happens in the daytime, right?

We set it up, and as always, we were respectful and never bad-mouthed, whatever or whoever talked with us. We asked the basic questions, like, 'Is anyone there?' 'What's your name?' etc. Nothing was happening, so we got distracted and started carrying on a conversation about boys or something of the like. I remember she had just finished asking me a question when I felt the urge to look to my left. As I did, I saw was this huge, 8-foot black, opaque shadow. It started moving along the back of the attic wall as I turned to follow it like it didn't want to be seen by me fully. I saw a box that we never touched topple over in the direction it moved. It crept on until it hit a really dark corner that the light didn't touch, and I lost it.

When I realized it had knocked that box over, aka that it could physically touch things, I knew we had to get out of there immediately. I turned back around to my friend, who looked shocked but also weirdly calm. We left the attic and told her mom what had happened up there. Of course, she just chalked it up to our imaginations or something and went back to cleaning up. We left the garage and never had another sleepover there, nor did we ever play with that board again.

Actually, to this day, I'm 99.9% sure we never closed that game out with a 'goodbye,' either."

— Meg, Chicago, USA