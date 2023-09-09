23. And finally, "When I was in sixth grade, I stayed home sick from school one day. I wasn’t that sick — just had a slight cold. At that age, I could be home by myself, as my parents couldn’t afford to take off work. The bedroom I was sleeping in was right in front of the house by the front door. We left the back door open and had the windows open since it was a nice fall day."

"Later, my mom called to check in on me to see how I was feeling. I told her I was doing better. Then, she asked why the dog was barking. I replied, 'There’s someone who keeps ringing the doorbell.' She told me to peek out and see who it was. Carefully, I peeled back the shade. The glimpse I got made me think it was a teenage boy selling something in a green bin — something we would have on occasion. I told my mom, and we finished up our conversation. Before she hung up, she told me to go close and lock the back door, just in case.

I walked out of the bedroom into our living room, which had long glass windows all along it. As I did this, I noticed the same guy was walking around the corner of my house in the backyard. Hurriedly, I retreated back to the bedroom and hid in a closet that already had the door open to avoid making any noise.

The guy came into my house, and my tiny 10-pound dog was losing her mind. I heard him throw one of her toys, and when she wouldn’t leave, he kicked her. She yelped and retreated to the bedroom to find me. I picked her up in my arms and held her tight to my chest, trying not to breathe. He then continued throughout the house, opening all the doors upstairs, only really spending a minute in each room.

Suddenly, I heard him come back downstairs and approach the bedroom I was in. He took a couple steps into the room, and my dog growled. It was the most ferocious that I had ever heard her growl. It revealed my hiding spot, and he saw me in the closet. When we locked eyes, I was able to get a better glimpse at him. Because I was so young, I think it distorted his features in my mind, but he was about six feet tall with dark hair and a forehead that seemed to protrude quite extensively. My heart sank, and I could feel the cold sweat running down my face. He then turned around and ran.

Once he was gone, I sat on the bed, basically in a dissociative state, and my mom called back. She wanted to make sure the person left, so I told her what happened. At first, she thought I was joking because of how calm I was, but I was in utter shock. She then said she would call the police. My mom got there before the police did, because she was zooming home. Her instinct was right, but we never found out who the guy was.

I did learn then that our house was prime for breaking into, because we were relatively isolated, with bushes and trees between us and the neighbors, low lighting, and no security cameras. In fact, there were several times after that we caught people trying to break in. Of course, this break-in happened in broad daylight, but we learned that it’s also worth it to invest in some cheap security cameras."

—Anonymous

