Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
If you're anything like me, you follow along with the Met Gala the way god intended: by being glued to your cellphone and seeing whether you agree or disagree with the hot takes that go viral on stan Twitter. I, of course, saw this time-honored tradition through for last night's Met Gala, which honored the Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion exhibit, which will be on display starting May 10 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year's dress code was "The Garden of Time," which is the name of a 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard. Across social media, I saw people overwhelmingly liiiving for what these 21 celebs wore, so I'm deeming them the best dressed of the year. I'm truly, genuinely curious if you agree! Let's get into it, shall we?
1. Emma Chamberlain
Hot Topic
Let's chat about all things Met Gala
See our Met Gala Discussions