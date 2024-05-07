  • Quiz badge

These 21 Celebs Were Considered The Best Dressed At This Year's Met Gala By Me — I Wanna Know If You Agree

Personally, I think Elle Fanning and Tyla are tied for most iconic look of the night.

Angelica Martinez
by Angelica Martinez

BuzzFeed Staff

If you're anything like me, you follow along with the Met Gala the way god intended: by being glued to your cellphone and seeing whether you agree or disagree with the hot takes that go viral on stan Twitter. I, of course, saw this time-honored tradition through for last night's Met Gala, which honored the Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion exhibit, which will be on display starting May 10 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year's dress code was "The Garden of Time," which is the name of a 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard. Across social media, I saw people overwhelmingly liiiving for what these 21 celebs wore, so I'm deeming them the best dressed of the year. I'm truly, genuinely curious if you agree! Let's get into it, shall we?

1. Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Emma Chamberlain
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
2. Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Elle Fanning smiling in a glittery dress with large butterfly appliqués on shoulders
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

3. Tyla

Tyla in a fitted, shimmering gown with an off-shoulder neckline, holding a spherical clutch
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Tyla
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

4. Mona Patel

Mona Patel
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images
Mona Patel
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images
Mona Patel
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

5. Zendaya

Zendaya
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Zendaya
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

6. ...and Zendaya again

Zendaya
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Zendaya
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

7. Rebecca Ferguson

Rebecca Ferguson
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Rebecca Ferguson
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images
Rebecca Ferguson
John Shearer / WireImage

8. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Person in an elegant floral gown with a long train, on a path bordered by greenery and spectators
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

9. Dan Levy

Man in a black jacket and floral trousers posing on a carpet at an event
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

10. Lana Del Rey

Woman in an elaborate sheer gown with branch-like embroidery and a tulle headpiece
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Lana Del Rey
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

11. Harris Reed

Harris Reed
Gotham / Getty Images
Harris Reed
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

12. Taylor Russell

Taylor Russell
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
Taylor Russell
John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

13. Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
Barry Keoghan
Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

14. Laufey

Laufey
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Laufey
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

15. Wisdom Kaye

Wisdom Kaye
Marleen Moise / Getty Images
Wisdom Kaye
Theo Wargo / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

16. Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling in a sculptural pleated gown and carrying a clutch at an event
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Mindy Kaling
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

17. Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph
John Shearer / WireImage

18. Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

19. Charli XCX

Charli XCX
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
Charli XCX
John Shearer / WireImage

20. Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Person with floral patterned dress and flowing train posing on stairs at event with onlookers and cameras
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

21. And finally, Anok Yai

Model on runway in a shimmering bodysuit with gradient effect and diamond necklace
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
Anok Yai
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue