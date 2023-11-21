8.

"I was a gate agent for 13 years. Had a flight leaving and was waiting with a coworker for it to push back. We had the jetbridge off and everything was buttoned up. Human remains (HR) had just come in on the aircraft and were still in the baggage cart attached to the tug. One of the ramp agents hopped in the tug, CRANKED the steering wheel to the right, and gunned it. The human remains went FLYING out of the baggage cart in full view of the boarded flight. The HR always come in a big white box with 'HUMAN REMAINS, HANDLE CAREFULLY' written in huge letters on the side, so I have no doubt half of the plane saw it. Thank God the box didn't break open or that would have been traumatic for everyone involved."