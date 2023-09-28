People Who've Had An Experience With A Serial Killer — We Want To Hear Your Story, No Matter How Big Or Small

Often, I ask BuzzFeed readers like you to share creepy stories or "unsolved mysteries" from their own lives. I've probably read thousands of your scariest stories by now and I've started to realize...quite a few of y'all have had (or know someone who has had) a run-in with a serial killer. Like...a truly unexpected number of y'all just casually dropped these connections you had to well-known true crime cases, and it never fails to leave my jaw on the floor.
Whether the interaction was as simple as growing up on the same street or as chilling as having a one-on-one close call with them, I'm genuinely curious — have you ever had an experience with a serial killer? If you feel comfortable sharing, we'd love to hear your story. Here are some previous stories readers shared with us:
Maybe your aunt has a story about the time she had a close call with someone who would later be discovered as a serial killer but she, fortunately, found a way out of the situation:
Or perhaps you yourself have had an experience and didn't realize it at the time, like this person: