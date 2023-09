People Who've Had An Experience With A Serial Killer — We Want To Hear Your Story, No Matter How Big Or Small

Often, I ask BuzzFeed readers like you to share creepy stories or " unsolved mysteries " from their own lives. I've probably read thousands of your scariest stories by now and I've started to realize...quite a few of y'all have had (or know someone who has had) a run-in with a serial killer. Like...a truly unexpected number of y'all just casually dropped these connections you had to well-known true crime cases, and it never fails to leave my jaw on the floor.