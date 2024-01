15 Real, Proven Facts That Are So Unbelievable, They Kinda Sound Like Bullsh*t

Recently, Redditor u/ kinein_myrrhine asked , "What is a real, proven fact that sounds like impossible fantasy bullshit?" As an enjoyer of any kind of fun fact, I took it upon myself to sift through some of the best facts in this thread, fact-check them, and share them with you all! So, without further ado, here are 15 facts so unbelievable, theyfalse, but are 100% true: