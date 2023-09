14.

"One genuinely terrifying fact is the concept of 'antibiotic resistance.' Bacteria can evolve to become resistant to antibiotics, the drugs we use to treat bacterial infections. Overuse and misuse of antibiotics can speed up this process, making previously treatable diseases difficult or even impossible to cure. According to the World Health Organization , antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to global health today, potentially leading to a future where simple infections could once again become deadly."