Recently, Redditor u/Misoalgia asked, "What is a genuinely terrifying fact?" From just a little unnerving to straight up bone-chilling, here are 16 scary facts people shared:
1. "That two Scottish doctors originally invented the first chainsaw prototype for childbirth."
2. "The US military has lost several nuclear weapons and not all of them have been recovered."
3. "The Appalachian mountains are older than bones."
4. "MK ULTRA was very real. CIA experiments (on unwitting, unconsenting US citizens) trying to find a way to use psychedelic drugs (and other things) as a form of mind control. We know this because it has since been declassified. At the time, it sounded like a nutty conspiracy theory, but it was absolutely 100% true, with real victims and real consequences."
5. "There are more bones in gummy worms than real worms."
6. "Sharks are older than trees."
7. "There is a species of caterpillar out of Great Britain, I believe, that tricks ants into thinking it's an ant queen in distress. The ants take this caterpillar back to the nest, where the caterpillar continues acting like a queen, but devours all the ant larvae. This destroys the ant colony from the inside."
8. "Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (mad cow) can lie dormant for more than 50 years, is universally fatal, and is inheritable. There is no cure."
9. "The CIA's 'Operation Northwoods' proposed that CIA operatives should commit acts of terrorism upon the US to blame Fidel Castro and justify a war against Cuba. This was rejected by JFK. We know about this because this got declassified."
10. "People who have Neanderthal DNA tend to have a gene variant that allows for better coagulation. Great for fighting woolly rhinos, less so when it starts misfiring and giving you random blood clots requiring emergency surgeries."
11. "It is physically possible to be so constipated that your stool will back all the way up your digestive tract and you can vomit feces."
12. "The ten hottest years on record have all been since 2010."
13. "Dementia has no age limit."
14. "One genuinely terrifying fact is the concept of 'antibiotic resistance.' Bacteria can evolve to become resistant to antibiotics, the drugs we use to treat bacterial infections. Overuse and misuse of antibiotics can speed up this process, making previously treatable diseases difficult or even impossible to cure. According to the World Health Organization, antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to global health today, potentially leading to a future where simple infections could once again become deadly."
15. "Many people don't have a frequent internal monologue. I can't even imagine that. I can barely turn mine off to sleep."
16. And finally, "Either we're the only sentient species in the whole universe, or we are not. Both is equally terrifying."
Note: Submissions have been edited for length, clarity, and accuracy.