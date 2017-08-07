36 Thoughts You Have Every Time You Watch "Good Bones" On HGTV

Share On more Share On more

1. I had no idea Indianapolis was so...trendy?

2. And the houses are so cheap!

3. I mean, I bet I could buy a house for like $10k like Mina and Karen do and at least fix it up enough to be habitable.

4. Actually NVM, I forgot I can't even use a hammer properly.

5. Karen seems like the best mom.

6. Can Karen be my mom?

7. I just want to have tea with Karen and her dogs and talk about like, the color of our auras or something.

8. Honestly their family tree is so big and complicated, I could probably just slip in there and they wouldn't even notice.

9. They'd be like, "Who are you?" and I'd be like, "Duh, I'm your nephew Andy" and they'd just be like, "OK that sounds about right."

10. I love every dramatic shot of Tad's Demo Crew walking down the street.

11. I would hire Tad's Demo Crew to just follow me around and make me look tough.

12. Honestly, I love Tad, but it's a miracle that he hasn't accidentally killed someone yet during demo day.