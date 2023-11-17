Veterans Are Sharing Their Hilarious Military Nicknames, And It Proves That Nobody Would Be Called "Maverick"

13.

"My mate was in the RAF. His nickname was Fireball. Badass, right? Wrong. He once leaned over an exhaust vent while working on a plane and scorched his right testicle, followed by a shriek and him having to stand on tippy-toes over a sink to splash cold water on his nards. After that, when he entered a room, the squadron would sing 'Great Balls of Fire.'"