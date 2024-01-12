This Trans Man Shared How He Interacts With Men At His Steel Mill Job, And I Never Noticed Any Of This Male Body Language

Leo wants to make it clear that this isn't a "men bad" situation. "Toxic patriarchal values have also HEAVILY affected men, not just women," he said. "These abusive, aggressive dudes are co-victims, too, you know? It’s like, his dad was hurt so he hurt him, now he hurts others, the cycle perpetuates itself. Men don’t know how to navigate their pain. So, as much as I offer these tips and practices for queer folks and women to put in place to protect themselves, I also do extend a lot of love and empathy toward these types of guys. They need help, and I truly hope our society makes more progress in that department. I’m here to do that work, too."