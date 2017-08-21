 go to content
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending
TVAndMovies

This Detail Makes Last Night's "Game Of Thrones" Even More Terrifying

Three spears, three dragons.

Posted on
Andy Golder
Andy Golder
BuzzFeed Staff

As you probably already know, this week's episode of Game of Thrones was a frickin' emotional rollercoaster.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

And the worst part by far was watching THIS PRICK take down Viserion with an ice javelin.

The Night King has a hell of an arm, I'll give him that. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

The Night King has a hell of an arm, I'll give him that.

But that raises the question: How did the White Walkers even know to bring that spear?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

Well, Thrones fans think they have it figured out. You see, the whole thing — from the moment Jon & Company captured that wight — was a deliberate trap set by the Night King.

HBO

The proof seems to lie in this shot of the White Walkers, who packed EXACTLY ENOUGH spears to throw at all three dragons.

THREE SPEARS, THREE DRAGONS. Redditor Sizzor19 noticed the detail, and it's pretty chilling...no pun intended.
reddit.com

THREE SPEARS, THREE DRAGONS. Redditor Sizzor19 noticed the detail, and it's pretty chilling...no pun intended.

So, what if the Night King — thanks to either his own powers of Greensight or his connection to Bran — knew the gang would be coming north of the Wall, and took the opportunity to capture a dragon?

Wasn't it a bit odd that there was a small party of wights out on their own, close enough to the army that the rest of the White Walkers could catch up and trap Jon and his gang? And isn't it interesting that the wights didn't try to attack until just before Dany arrived? You'd think they would at least try to cross a few at a time. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

Wasn't it a bit odd that there was a small party of wights out on their own, close enough to the army that the rest of the White Walkers could catch up and trap Jon and his gang? And isn't it interesting that the wights didn't try to attack until just before Dany arrived? You'd think they would at least try to cross a few at a time.

Oh yeah, and they BROUGHT HUGE FRICKIN' CHAINS.

Why drag those across the frozen tundra unless you're planning to use them to pull a dragon out of a lake?
HBO

Why drag those across the frozen tundra unless you're planning to use them to pull a dragon out of a lake?

Of course, if this was a trap, that means terrible things for the future, because it means that the Night King knows some shit.

HBO
HBO

We've seen the Night King interrupting Bran's visions, and he even marked Bran's arm. Could it be that the Night King has the same abilities that Bran does, or is otherwise able to see and know what Bran sees and knows?

In any case, this is not helping my anxiety about the upcoming season finale.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss