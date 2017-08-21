This Detail Makes Last Night's "Game Of Thrones" Even More Terrifying

As you probably already know, this week's episode of Game of Thrones was a frickin' emotional rollercoaster.
And the worst part by far was watching THIS PRICK take down Viserion with an ice javelin.
But that raises the question: How did the White Walkers even know to bring that spear?
Well, Thrones fans think they have it figured out. You see, the whole thing — from the moment Jon & Company captured that wight — was a deliberate trap set by the Night King.
The proof seems to lie in this shot of the White Walkers, who packed EXACTLY ENOUGH spears to throw at all three dragons.
So, what if the Night King — thanks to either his own powers of Greensight or his connection to Bran — knew the gang would be coming north of the Wall, and took the opportunity to capture a dragon?
Oh yeah, and they BROUGHT HUGE FRICKIN' CHAINS.
Of course, if this was a trap, that means terrible things for the future, because it means that the Night King knows some shit.
We've seen the Night King interrupting Bran's visions, and he even marked Bran's arm. Could it be that the Night King has the same abilities that Bran does, or is otherwise able to see and know what Bran sees and knows?