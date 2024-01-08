19 Pictures That Will Unlock Deeeeep Memories Of Your Parents' House In The '90s

1.
If you were a kid in the '80s or '90s, then your parents absolutely had this exact pitcher:
2.
And there was at least one of these fans in your house:
3.
Your parents absolutely had this alarm clock on their nightstand (and frankly, they might still have it, they last forever):
4.
If your parents didn't have this step aerobics video, they might have still had the stepping device. After all, it made a great step stool:
5.
This particular dish was in every kitchen:
6.
And if your house was a little fancy, your parents had this exact stereo system in the den:
7.
Every kitchen back then had these Garfield glasses from McDonald's:
8.
And this set of tupperware:
9.
You definitely ate a buttery cob of corn using these plastic holders:
10.
Your parents totally had this exact marker, which was indeed VERY permanent:
11.
Your mom totally had some Skin So Soft in the bathroom cabinet:
12.
This exact caller ID was sitting next to your landline phone:
13.
And so was this Rolodex, which was super fun to use because of the knob and the sliding cover:
14.
Every kitchen and/or bookshelf had this cookbook:
15.
And this exact Crock Pot had a permanent space on the countertop or on a shelf:
16.
If your parents didn't have this Audobon Society bird clock in their kitchen, then your grandparents definitely did:
17.
Same with these country goose-themed glasses and other kitchenware:
18.
This vase was inescapable, and sat on every mantle in every '80s and '90s home even if there weren't any flowers in it:
19.
And finally, this ceramic Christmas tree was so prevalent that it's making a comeback: