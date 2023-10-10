    19 Pictures That Will Unlock Deeeeep Memories Of Your Parents' House In The '90s

    The alarm clock, though... literally, I think my parents still have that alarm clock.

    Andy Golder
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. If you were a kid in the '80s or '90s, then your parents absolutely had this exact pitcher:

    closeup of a plastic matte pitcher
    2. And there was at least one of these fans in your house:

    table fan
    3. Your parents absolutely had this alarm clock on their nightstand (and frankly, they might still have it, they last forever):

    chunky digital alarm
    4. If your parents didn't have this step aerobics video, they might have still had the stepping device. After all, it made a great step stool:

    people using a small step stool for a class
    5. This particular dish was in every kitchen:

    baking pan with a floral design in the middle
    6. And if your house was a little fancy, your parents had this exact stereo system in the den:

    large stereo set with two speakers
    7. Every kitchen back then had these Garfield glasses from McDonald's:

    8. And this set of tupperware:

    colorful set of tupperware bowls
    9. You definitely ate a buttery cob of corn using these plastic holders:

    corn pins
    10. Your parents totally had this exact marker, which was indeed VERY permanent:

    king size marker
    11. Your mom totally had some Skin So Soft in the bathroom cabinet:

    bottles of the stuff
    12. This exact caller ID was sitting next to your landline phone:

    caller ID machine
    13. And so was this Rolodex, which was super fun to use because of the knob and the sliding cover:

    14. Every kitchen and/or bookshelf had this cookbook:

    better homes cook book
    15. And this exact Crock Pot had a permanent space on the countertop or on a shelf:

    small crockpot
    16. If your parents didn't have this Audobon Society bird clock in their kitchen, then your grandparents definitely did:

    clock with birds instead of numbers
    17. Same with these country goose-themed glasses and other kitchenware:

    drinking glass with a goose
    18. This vase was inescapable, and sat on every mantle in every '80s and '90s home even if there weren't any flowers in it:

    porcelain vase
    19. And finally, this ceramic Christmas tree was so prevalent that it's making a comeback:

