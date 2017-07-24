Only Book-Readers Would've Caught This "Game Of Thrones" Detail

So Euron made a big entrance on last night's Game of Thrones...and if you haven't seen it yet, this would be a good spot to stop reading to avoid spoilers.
The scene was intensely gory, including that moment when Theon was looking around at some of his remaining crew being tortured.
Fans of the books know that all of that tongue-cutting wasn't just random torture, though; it was a book detail that made it into the show.
You see, Euron's ship is named "Silence," and there's a very literal reason for it: Euron spares some captives from his raids and offers them a role on his crew, but cuts out their tongues so they can't speak.
That detail was evident in this moment, too, as Ellaria's captors were pretty much completely silent.
But that's not all! Readers were also treated to a little easter egg in the form of Euron's axe, which may have been a nod to his older brother, Victarion.
All in all, a pretty good episode for book-readers.