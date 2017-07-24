Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

Only Book-Readers Would've Caught This "Game Of Thrones" Detail

About those pirates...

Posted on
Andy Golder
Andy Golder
BuzzFeed Staff

So Euron made a big entrance on last night's Game of Thrones...and if you haven't seen it yet, this would be a good spot to stop reading to avoid spoilers.

HBO

The scene was intensely gory, including that moment when Theon was looking around at some of his remaining crew being tortured.

HBO

Fans of the books know that all of that tongue-cutting wasn't just random torture, though; it was a book detail that made it into the show.

HBO

You see, Euron's ship is named "Silence," and there's a very literal reason for it: Euron spares some captives from his raids and offers them a role on his crew, but cuts out their tongues so they can't speak.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

That detail was evident in this moment, too, as Ellaria's captors were pretty much completely silent.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

But that's not all! Readers were also treated to a little easter egg in the form of Euron's axe, which may have been a nod to his older brother, Victarion.

Victarion hasn't made any appearances in the show, but in the book he's known for wielding a huge axe in battle. So either Euron picked up Victarion's axe, or the show is giving Euron some of Victarion's traits to combine the characters a little.
HBO

Victarion hasn't made any appearances in the show, but in the book he's known for wielding a huge axe in battle. So either Euron picked up Victarion's axe, or the show is giving Euron some of Victarion's traits to combine the characters a little.

All in all, a pretty good episode for book-readers.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies