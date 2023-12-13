Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Bestof2023 badge

16 Teachers Who Deserve A Raise In 2024, Either For The Crap They Deal With Or How Good A Job They Did

We reeeeeeeally need to pay teachers better.

Andy Golder
by Andy Golder

BuzzFeed Staff

1. The teacher who got this candle as a present from a student who is still learning English:

Person holding a candle tin that says &quot;When this candle is lit, give me that dick&quot;
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

2. The teacher who had to send this email:

&quot;Hello, I gave [name redacted] lunch detention tomorrow for something inappropriate he did in class today; we were playing a review game and he gave himself the name &#x27;Mass Debater&#x27;; a minor issue, but I thought I should let you know&quot;
u/andshedanced / Via reddit.com

3. The teachers who got this, uh, beautiful and appetizing spread for Teacher Appreciation Week:

A bunch of cold cut sandwiches in three pans on a table
u/buggbomb / Via reddit.com

4. And the teachers who got a total of seven (7) Starburst candies and some bubble wrap for Teacher Appreciation Week:

Seven candies in a baggie next to some bubble wrap &quot;for immediate stress relief,&quot; according to a note
u/rjyanco / Via reddit.com

5. The teacher who probably had a minor heart attack when a student turned in this drawing (it's supposed to be their family snorkeling, thank god):

Stick drawing of four people seemingly being hanged by the neck
u/yeetinghelps / Via reddit.com

6. The teacher who unfortunately had to put up this sign in their car:

Sign in the car window: &quot;I&#x27;m a teacher with 4 jobs; please break into a Tesla instead &amp;lt;3 There&#x27;s nothing inside&quot;
u/emanyz / Via reddit.com

7. The teacher who got this "report card" from their very mean second-graders:

Very badly written, hard-to-read note with a grade of F- for, among other things, &quot;yeelling,&quot; &quot;being a snich,&quot; and &quot;being the wost teacher&quot;
u/Nastywiththenips / Via reddit.com

8. The teacher who noticed a little too late what these "mermaids" look like at the bottom:

Drawing of a row of figures with wild hair, no arms, and feet that look like the base of a dildo
u/PrincessEC / Via reddit.com

9. This poor, poor substitute teacher who had to try to get through a day with high schoolers while sporting this last name:

The teacher&#x27;s name, &quot;Mrs Stoner,&quot; written on a whiteboard, along with a lunch schedule
u/interp21 / Via reddit.com

10. The driving school teacher who ended up in this predicament:

A &quot;driving school&quot; car sitting in the front yard of a house with a demolished fence behind it
u/raytaylor / Via reddit.com

11. The teacher who had to mark this as correct (because, technically, it is):

In a test question asking for two examples of solids, liquids, and gases, student answers &quot;house table&quot; for solids, &quot;gasoline milk&quot; for liquids, and &quot;fart air&quot; for gas
u/Jbirdbears88 / Via reddit.com

12. The teacher who probably banged their head against their desk a few times after reading this intro:

Twitter: @venturetwins

13. The teacher who was so tired that they made a very simple "casserole" for the staff potluck:

An M&amp;amp;M&#x27;s casserole, consisting of 1 bag of plain M&amp;amp;M&#x27;s, 1 bag of peanut M&amp;amp;M&#x27;s, 1 bag of almond M&amp;amp;M&#x27;s, and 1 bag of peanut butter M&amp;amp;M&#x27;s, in a bowl; recipe card says DO NOT preheat the oven or grease pan; stir gently, makes 20 servings
u/thrifterbynature / Via reddit.com

Dang, it's hard being a teacher, huh? I'm stressed out just looking at these. So here are some feel-good ones to close us out:

14. The teacher who wholesomely stepped in for an absent student:

Teacher at the whiteboard looking at a phone and drawing a cat, next to the final version, &quot;Cat of the Day: Snowball&quot;
u/33-9 / Via reddit.com

15. The teacher who pranks their students by writing paragraphs on their papers when they're in the bathroom, and waiting to see if they notice:

Three typewritten paragraphs about The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins, one about how they&#x27;ve read up to page 40, and one saying how everybody only wears one sock because they lost the other in the dryer
u/DanHam117 / Via reddit.com

16. And finally, the teacher who learned some new slang, and clearly deserves a raise for being this awesome:

Teacher asks, &quot;Why do my students call me a goat?&quot; because they have a good connection with them and they&#x27;re good kids, and is &quot;in tears&quot; when they realize the students were complimenting them the whole time
u/blaze_uchiha999 / Via reddit.com