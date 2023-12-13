1.
The teacher who got this candle as a present from a student who is still learning English:
2.
The teacher who had to send this email:
3.
The teachers who got this, uh, beautiful and appetizing spread for Teacher Appreciation Week:
4.
And the teachers who got a total of seven (7) Starburst candies and some bubble wrap for Teacher Appreciation Week:
5.
The teacher who probably had a minor heart attack when a student turned in this drawing (it's supposed to be their family snorkeling, thank god):
6.
The teacher who unfortunately had to put up this sign in their car:
7.
The teacher who got this "report card" from their very mean second-graders:
8.
The teacher who noticed a little too late what these "mermaids" look like at the bottom:
9.
This poor, poor substitute teacher who had to try to get through a day with high schoolers while sporting this last name:
10.
The driving school teacher who ended up in this predicament:
11.
The teacher who had to mark this as correct (because, technically, it is):
12. The teacher who probably banged their head against their desk a few times after reading this intro:
13.
The teacher who was so tired that they made a very simple "casserole" for the staff potluck:
Dang, it's hard being a teacher, huh? I'm stressed out just looking at these. So here are some feel-good ones to close us out:
14.
The teacher who wholesomely stepped in for an absent student:
15.
The teacher who pranks their students by writing paragraphs on their papers when they're in the bathroom, and waiting to see if they notice:
16.
And finally, the teacher who learned some new slang, and clearly deserves a raise for being this awesome: