  • Viral badge

These 17 Photos Are So Mind-Boggling That You're Gonna Have To Really Stare At Them

Try tilting your head a little when you look at these photos.

Andy Golder
by Andy Golder

BuzzFeed Staff

1. I would be so nervous to approach this driveway, seeing as it looks like a straight-up concrete wall.

photo looks like the driveway is lifted feet off the ground
u/X3FBrian / Via reddit.com

2. I really had to stare at this one for a looooong time:

shadow of a window makes it look like it&#x27;s levatating
u/hombrebonito / Via reddit.com

Turns out it's actually a domed skylight that's lying upside-down.

3. Yep, I'd have a heart attack:

looks like there&#x27;s a giant praying mantis in the yard
u/Sycoraxis / Via reddit.com

4. Why would someone put up see-through dividers??? Ohhhh, it's a reflection:

bathroom urinals look like they&#x27;ve got a see-through partition
u/themileboy / Via reddit.com

5. He's a bear now:

dog laying on a part of the blanket with the print of the bear&#x27;s legs under him
u/AnyRandomRedditor / Via reddit.com

6. I've never seen such a beautiful mountain range/bunch of ice on a windshield:

windshield looks like it&#x27;s got a mountain landscape drawn on it
u/Bigpoppahove / Via reddit.com

7. Is the chair facing the water, or facing away from it? Try to make your brain see both, it's fun:

chair in the yard looks like it&#x27;s facing away from the water
u/Aldi8241 / Via reddit.com

8. It's a wall? It's a floor? It's a wallfloor?

chair looks like it&#x27;s on a wall and the floor
u/Petenne08 / Via reddit.com

9. Never seen a car with a built-in pool table before:

reflection from the window makes it look like there&#x27;s a pool table on the back of a car
u/nobodynowherex86 / Via reddit.com

10. Somebody straight-up erased part of this building?? Or it's being painted the same color as the sky. But I like the eraser theory better:

side of a brick building seems to be painted the same color as the sky
u/-Jude / Via reddit.com

11. This is just an incredible coincidence:

glass building has clouds reflected on it to blend with the sky
u/VacantlyDie51 / Via reddit.com

12. Don't fall into the Allen wrench case — AAAAAAaaaaaaaₐₐₐₐₐₐₐ:

allen wrench case looks like it goes on forever
u/cereal_killerer / Via reddit.com

13. Okay, so there's an overhang on the porch that's covering up part of the ladder, but honestly I figured the ladder was just clipping through the roof like this was a video game:

ladder looks like it&#x27;s going through the roof
u/thegooseisloose369 / Via reddit.com

14. Someone took increasingly larger bites out of these columns! Oops, no, it's just shadows:

shadows on the columns make it looks like bigger bites were taken from the middle
u/deleted / Via reddit.com

15. Somebody, please rescue that small man from on top of that garden post:

illusion makes it looks like a guy is standing on light post
u/BeardedGlass / Via reddit.com

16. Helloooooo:

statue of a horse creeping from the side of the building that looks like it&#x27;s waving with a human hand
u/cinwald / Via reddit.com

17. And finally, I refuse to accept that this is a reflection, because I want it to be a tiny aquatic corgi:

reflection makes it look like a dog is lying inside a fish tank
u/EvoConEvo8 / Via reddit.com

H/T r/confusing_perspective