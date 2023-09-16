1.
I would be so nervous to approach this driveway, seeing as it looks like a straight-up concrete wall.
2.
I really had to stare at this one for a looooong time:
3.
Yep, I'd have a heart attack:
4.
Why would someone put up see-through dividers??? Ohhhh, it's a reflection:
6.
I've never seen such a beautiful mountain range/bunch of ice on a windshield:
7.
Is the chair facing the water, or facing away from it? Try to make your brain see both, it's fun:
8.
It's a wall? It's a floor? It's a wallfloor?
9.
Never seen a car with a built-in pool table before:
10.
Somebody straight-up erased part of this building?? Or it's being painted the same color as the sky. But I like the eraser theory better:
11.
This is just an incredible coincidence:
12.
Don't fall into the Allen wrench case — AAAAAAaaaaaaaₐₐₐₐₐₐₐ:
13.
Okay, so there's an overhang on the porch that's covering up part of the ladder, but honestly I figured the ladder was just clipping through the roof like this was a video game:
14.
Someone took increasingly larger bites out of these columns! Oops, no, it's just shadows:
15.
Somebody, please rescue that small man from on top of that garden post:
17.
And finally, I refuse to accept that this is a reflection, because I want it to be a tiny aquatic corgi: