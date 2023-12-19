Skip To Content
21 People Who Did Something They Thought Was Normal, But It Was Accidentally Hilarious

Okay, but the "beefy drink" one, though... What is going on there?

Andy Golder
BuzzFeed Staff

1. Gooooo tell it on the mouuuuntain:

&quot;Jesus Christ Is Born Hot Meatloaf&quot;
u/angrycatmeowmeow / Via reddit.com

2. True, but I also can't sleep well if I've downed a whole bag of candy:

A Virginia Woolf quote above some candy
u/Crescendo104 / Via reddit.com

3. I hope they know they have the funniest exterminator ever:

Twitter: @mollyoswaks

4. Well, if Obama says so:

&quot;Oh my God Its an Amazing Hot Dog&quot;
u/corpuscavernosa / Via reddit.com

5. "Hello, baby":

&quot;Waahhhh...&quot;
u/Gooch_Gobbler / Via reddit.com

6. Wahoo:

&quot;Wahoo&quot;
u/CoconutGong / Via reddit.com

7. If she already restarted, that's it. No other options, she's stuck with it now:

&quot;She restarted and it is still there.&quot;
u/No-Understanding3153 / Via reddit.com

8. BEEFY:

&quot;BEEFY DRINK&quot;
u/the-inkiest-weyo / Via reddit.com

9. They look a tad shorter in concert:

&quot;QUEENS&quot;
u/Priivy / Via reddit.com

10. I will now be incorporating "way too sweet for Bob" into my daily vocabulary:

&quot;Way too sweet for Bob&quot;
u/overcooked-potatoes / Via reddit.com

11. What sells this for me is they're asking about this in the r/legaladvice subreddit:

&quot;Diarrhea in sensory deprivation tank&quot;
u/Steelsoldier77 / Via reddit.com

12. Deeply:

&quot;We are deeply out of Onions!&quot;
u/wy1and / Via reddit.com

13. Yay, dirt!

&quot;I Bought Myself a Birthday Present&quot;
u/tallubby / Via reddit.com

14. Youth pastor thought they did something here:

&quot;Jesus Jesus Jesus Jesus&quot;
u/Grampa-Harold / Via reddit.com

15. Yoooo same:

&quot;I kissed a girl and I liked it then I went to hell&quot;
u/Memerboi456 / Via reddit.com

16. I don't know what kind of alien creature Ben is, but I'm glad he's having a good time:

A dog in the air
u/Gamingwithbrendan / Via reddit.com

17. Woo hoo!

&quot;Woo hoo!&quot;
u/potatosapienthethird / Via reddit.com

18. Dun dun DUNNNN:

&quot;A raccoon and a cat can be friends, but they can also be enemies.&quot;
u/lindseyjohnston21 / Via reddit.com

19. Ha, gottem:

&quot;In 2007, the popemobile...&quot;
u/personasexfree / Via reddit.com

20. 🌈✨:

A rainbow on an assignment
u/dsasd376372747 / Via reddit.com

21. And finally, always send a thank-you note:

&quot;I&#x27;m grateful&quot;
u/____okay / Via reddit.com