17 People Who Got Up On A Rooftop, Grabbed A Megaphone, And Shouted The Most Wrong Thing Possible

As it turns out, leopards are not the same thing as tigers.

Andy Golder
by Andy Golder

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Wait, so...what does this person think continents are?

&quot;due, Asia and Europe are not continenets&quot;
u/hippityhoppitydeath / Via reddit.com

2. "No ❤️":

&quot;that&#x27;s a tiger not a cat&quot;
u/Small-Cactus / Via reddit.com

3. Imagine thinking that TWENTY-ONE THOUSAND people were being killed by chihuahuas each year:

&quot;THAT&#x27;S PEOPLE WHO DIED IN THE MEXICAN STATE OF CHIHUAHUA.&quot;
u/WTF_Conservatives / Via reddit.com

4. "No, thats wrong, dumb dumb":

&quot;Jesus fucking Christ, you&#x27;re a glutton for punishment&quot;
u/biscoita / Via reddit.com

5. I'll tell ya what makes zero sense...this comment:

&quot;I ain&#x27;t worried abt sunscreen cause i dont use that poisonous garbage.&quot;
u/pansexualgrapefruit / Via reddit.com

6. You're right! Problem is, it isn't a verb here:

&quot;Next time some research would help you&quot;
u/warhawk209812e99 / Via reddit.com

7. Mistake #1: Arguing that "could of" is "formal." Mistake #2: Making that argument to a bot.

&quot;Either or works.&quot;
u/Optimal_Cynicism / Via reddit.com

8. "Hawaii is a volcano."

&quot;Hawaii ain&#x27;t a state&quot;
u/Dear-Story-1286 / Via reddit.com
&quot;Hawaii is a volcano but you do you&quot;
u/Dear-Story-1286 / Via reddit.com

9. Seems like you actually don't recognize your own nationality:

&quot;Are you telling me that I don&#x27;t recognize my own nationality?&quot;
u/l1qmaballs / Via reddit.com

10. What does this mean? Does this person think that the only rats that exist are pets? Or do they mean that rats that live in houses aren't "wild" and they think that rats don't live outside? I'm flummoxed:

&quot;Because you are wrong&quot;
u/pennyraingoose / Via reddit.com

11. "The more we add to the environment the better." Um, no:

&quot;You don&#x27;t accept the simple science of Co2 and oxygen.&quot;
u/DissatisfiedMelon / Via reddit.com

12. Literally everybody wants to live here, apparently:

&quot;most people around the world live in their homelands&quot;
u/Linorelai / Via reddit.com

13. Are you quite sure about that?

&quot;these are 3 different languages what-&quot;
u/deleted / Via reddit.com

14. I love that this person was so confident about their flat earth theory that they hand-drew a sign:

&quot;Wake up!!!!&quot;
u/Novae224 / Via reddit.com

15. Dude, this isn't Macbeth:

&quot;No, the medical definition of birth requires the child to pass through birth canal.&quot;
u/Last-Quarter-432 / Via reddit.com

16. Has...has this person ever heard an Ohioan?

&quot;they do not have an accent.&quot;
u/HippyEliMoon / Via reddit.com

17. And finally... Well, there's just a lot going on here:

&quot;&#x27;English&#x27; should be called American instead&quot;
u/Darklord4695 / Via reddit.com