50 People Who Were 100000% Wrong In 2023

Every one of these people should've thought a little longer before hitting "send."

1. What...what did they think the question was?

Person 1: &quot;No words starts with &#x27;O&#x27; and ends with &#x27;O&#x27;&quot; Person 2: &quot;Orange&quot;
u/diariess / Via Twitter: @Eng_Enan_

2. Clearly they didn't consent to having a brain either.

&quot;You don&#x27;t know what mRNA is do you?&quot;
u/whenitpours3 / Via reddit.com

3. "Learn biology."

&quot;It&#x27;s normal for men to punch walls because we have testosterone&quot; &quot;Uh everyone has testosterone&quot;
u/EmptyTheTanks / Via reddit.com

4. Unfortunately for this person, an evil clown will now haunt them.

Stephen King tweeting at Dan Bongino &quot;history clearly not your strong point&quot; and a random user incorrectly correcting him with &quot;you&#x27;re&quot;
u/Aniki1990 / Via reddit.com

5. They're to distract from the WHAT now?

&quot;They are to distract from the giants that were here&quot;
u/Redstoneprime / Via reddit.com

6. "Captain Matt" is sending me.

A random Twitter user trying to correct an actual gynecologist about abortions
u/-Borgir / Via reddit.com

7. The number of people on the internet who don't understand what "per capita" means is too high.

A person trying to argue that the UK has more per capita shooting deaths than the US (they&#x27;re way off)
u/McClacky / Via reddit.com

8. Oh, well, if that's what the Army says.

A text conversation where one person is arguing blood is blue or purple
u/Mundane_Son4631 / Via reddit.com

9. Should've done a better job with that self education, I guess.

&quot;I&#x27;m 15 and have a really high IQ and can easily calculate the amount of valence electrons in a nucleus&quot; &quot;There are no electrons in any atomic nucleus.&quot;
u/AvailableBinky / Via reddit.com

10. If you're going to argue that there's no sea level rise, don't post a graph showing that there is clearly a sea level rise.

A climate change denier posting a chart that clearly shows a ride in sea level over the last 150 years
u/TerriestTabernacle / Via reddit.com

11. It's true, some people ARE idiots.

&quot;My neighbor&#x27;s kid just tried to tell me bats are mammals, mammals don&#x27;t fly&quot;
u/therattywoman / Via reddit.com

12. Imagine reading "vaccines are spreadable through sexual contact" and not only believing it, but tweeting about it.

A twitter user saying that 81% of the dating pool has a potentially fatal STD because of the covid vaccine
u/Seamonkey_Boxkicker / Via reddit.com

13. Ah yes, the famously politically conservative band Rage Against the Machine.

&quot;Rage Against The Machine was my favorite band forever now just a bunch of Democrat Socialist sellouts&quot;
u/Skye_hai_bai / Via reddit.com

14. The spelling of "Port o' Rico" just knocked me unconscious.

A tumblr commenter saying &quot;why would they speak Spanish in europe, it&#x27;s not like there&#x27;s a place called Spania&quot;
u/WhoAmIEven2 / Via reddit.com

15. Remember when all those celebs sang "Magine" by John Lennon?

A commenter saying that &quot;imagine&quot; is actually spelled M A G I N E
u/wilcodeprullenbak / Via reddit.com

16. I mean, technically they're correct that it's a fluid that comes from your body.

Someone who thinks it&#x27;s gross that people breast feed because to them, &quot;It&#x27;s not milk, it&#x27;s body fluids.&quot;
u/OutsizeJumping693 / Via reddit.com

17. Were...were they thinking of Rushmore?

A commenter saying that Mount Everest is in South Dakota
u/KlassyKlutz / Via reddit.com

18. If only you could take that $1 million and, I dunno, turn it into passive income.

&quot;Would you rather get $1 million right now or $6 every month? I&#x27;ll take option B, that&#x27;s what passive income is&quot;
u/Hetalbot / Via reddit.com

19. Fun fact, the Constitution of the United States of America does indeed only apply to the United States of America.

An argument on Twitter ends with someone saying &quot;I&#x27;d like you to show me the exact line in the 13th Amendment that says this only applies to the US&quot;
u/dreaminginrealityy / Via reddit.com

20. Absolutely love this idea, because it would mean that Nikola Tesla also owns Twitter.

Someone says they don&#x27;t buy Tesla cars because they always buy American, a person responds that Tesla is in California, and the first person responds &quot;Nikola Tesla is Italian&quot;
u/Dutch_M / Via reddit.com

21. Humans are carrots.

Someone says humans are not animals, a second person asks what they are then, and the first person responds &quot;idk maybe humans&quot;
u/patchy1991 / Via reddit.com

22. Somehow, they were both wrong. Stunning.

Someone says they give in to peer pressure, but they spell it pear like the fruit; a second person corrects them by saying pier but spelling it like the waterfront structure
u/GreenDay_PinkFloyd / Via reddit.com

23. Wait until this person hears about pickled onions, their head will explode.

&quot;Have you ever tasted a cucumber? Yeah, I don&#x27;t think so&quot;
u/mmorrgss / Via reddit.com

24. I love the implication here that rats magically become mice when they go inside.

&quot;rates are outside mouses are inside&quot;
u/sir-winkles2 / Via reddit.com

25. A moment of silence for anyone who ends up being this person's sexual partner.

&quot;The clit isn&#x27;t a physical thing. It&#x27;s a figure of speech.&quot;
u/mydiversion / Via reddit.com

26. We need better sex ed, and we need it now.

&quot;When girls pee out of their vagina, the pee pushes the sperm out so it can&#x27;t reach the egg&quot;
u/Curious_Bar348 / Via reddit.com

27. *Loud incorrect buzzer sound*

&quot;When he chose which documents to take home, as the third branch of government, he had that power&quot;
u/Intelligent_Berry_18 / Via reddit.com

28. Honestly, I'm mostly stuck on the full spelling out of "laugh out loud."

A post scoffing about evolution and getting the argument wrong, &quot;ooze turned into great apes which turned into humans and then turned back into apes&quot;
u/Yunners / Via reddit.com

29. It is a direction...that often indicates the location of a country.

&quot;bro said South Africa, that ain&#x27;t a country that&#x27;s a direction&quot;
u/1Hate17Here / Via reddit.com

30. Just spitballing here, but could it be because we eradicated it through the use of vaccines?

&quot;Literally never seen a smallpox case in my life.&quot;
u/Traditional_Neck_154 / Via reddit.com

31. I think we just found someone that thinks microscopes are fake?

&quot;Have you ever seen a germ without the aid of a &#x27;microscope?&#x27;&quot;
u/ExpertAccident / Via reddit.com

32. This one's great. Simple, to-the-point, and completely wrong.

&quot;Texas is like twice the size of Europe alone.&quot;
u/Ok_Preference_8001 / Via reddit.com

33. Now I wanna know what this person thinks continents are.

&quot;due, Asia and Europe are not continenets, those are just parts of the world&quot;
u/hippityhoppitydeath / Via reddit.com

34. "No ❤️."

&quot;leopard, tiger, mountain lion, puma, same difference&quot;
u/Small-Cactus / Via reddit.com

35. Imagine thinking that TWENTY-ONE THOUSAND people were being killed by chihuahuas each year.

&quot;In 2019 chihuahuas killed 21,042 people,&quot; &quot;THAT&#x27;S PEOPLE WHO DIED IN THE MEXICAN STATE OF CHIHUAHUA.&quot;
u/WTF_Conservatives / Via reddit.com

36. Pro tip: don't argue with a bot.

&quot;Saying &#x27;could of&#x27; is a formal way of saying &#x27;could&#x27;ve&#x27;
u/Optimal_Cynicism / Via reddit.com

37. We need to get this person to talk to the person from earlier who thinks rats can't exist indoors.

&quot;wild rats don&#x27;t exist&quot;
u/pennyraingoose / Via reddit.com

38. Fun fact: they are not!

&quot;American and English and Australian are different languages&quot;
u/deleted / Via reddit.com

39. I love that this person was so confident about their flat earth theory that they hand-drew a sign.

A sign by the ocean directing people to a flat earther YouTube video
u/Novae224 / Via reddit.com

40. This person got a series of texts from an acquaintance warning them about the emergency alert test. Thankfully, we did not all become zombies.

someone saying for everyone to turn their phones off and put them in a car because the government is going to send codes
u/im2short4this / Via reddit.com
person saying they heard about this through telegraph and rumble
u/im2short4this / Via reddit.com

41. Wrong in the post AND in the comments, that's impressive.

someone tries to correct a person&#x27;s use of your with the wrong version
u/l1qmaballs / Via reddit.com

42. Wow, I didn't know it was that simple!

what is the origin of earth, the bible just read it, see i saved you 300,000 dollars and avoided 12 years of school for nothing
u/evanctaylor / Via reddit.com

43. If you find yourself losing an argument, just cry-laugh-emoji your way out of it.

person 1 saying there must be a creator who designed space because if the sun were to move just one inch we&#x27;d be screwed, and person 2 saying the sun moves more than that every year
u/PirateJohn75 / Via reddit.com

44. The average TikTok commenter, ladies and gentlemen.

the earth and usa was created 2023 years ago i doubt the shark was the first person alive
u/dfihfifhf / Via reddit.com

45. Sometimes, Twitter reader context can be fun.

tweet saying that god didn&#x27;t make alcohol, it was created by fallen men, and a user added context saying, jesus turned water into wine
u/beerbellybegone / Via reddit.com

46. *Slams head against desk*

&quot;a clitoris isn&#x27;t natural just like forskin on the penis isn&#x27;t.&quot;
u/PumpkinkPatch / Via reddit.com

47. Imagine telling a Native American to "go back to your own country" and not pausing for a second to think about it before pressing "send."

&quot;If ya don&#x27;t like our religion, our God, and our missionaries, just go back to your own country!&quot;
u/Sadie9282 / Via reddit.com

48. No no, you can tell it's American because there aren't any random u's throughout.

Person 1, &quot;American grammar rules are weird&quot; Person 2, &quot;He said, speaking American&quot;
u/Proof_Let4967 / Via reddit.com

49. Try being even more condescending next time, it's hilarious.

&quot;I&#x27;m British.&quot;
u/_nik_al / Via reddit.com

50. And finally, one more person confused by the entire concept of milk.

&quot;Cow milk was literally made for humans&quot;
u/Jacked_Shrimp / Via reddit.com

