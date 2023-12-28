50 People Who Were 100000% Wrong In 2023

1.
What...what did they think the question was?
2.
Clearly they didn't consent to having a brain either.
4.
Unfortunately for this person, an evil clown will now haunt them.
5.
They're to distract from the WHAT now?
6.
"Captain Matt" is sending me.
7.
The number of people on the internet who don't understand what "per capita" means is too high.
8.
Oh, well, if that's what the Army says.
9.
Should've done a better job with that self education, I guess.
10.
If you're going to argue that there's no sea level rise, don't post a graph showing that there is clearly a sea level rise.
11.
It's true, some people ARE idiots.
12.
Imagine reading "vaccines are spreadable through sexual contact" and not only believing it, but tweeting about it.
13.
Ah yes, the famously politically conservative band Rage Against the Machine.
14.
The spelling of "Port o' Rico" just knocked me unconscious.
15.
Remember when all those celebs sang "Magine" by John Lennon?
16.
I mean, technically they're correct that it's a fluid that comes from your body.
17.
Were...were they thinking of Rushmore?
18.
If only you could take that $1 million and, I dunno, turn it into passive income.
19.
Fun fact, the Constitution of the United States of America does indeed only apply to the United States of America.
20.
Absolutely love this idea, because it would mean that Nikola Tesla also owns Twitter.
22.
Somehow, they were both wrong. Stunning.
23.
Wait until this person hears about pickled onions, their head will explode.
24.
I love the implication here that rats magically become mice when they go inside.
25.
A moment of silence for anyone who ends up being this person's sexual partner.
26.
We need better sex ed, and we need it now.
27.
*Loud incorrect buzzer sound*
28.
Honestly, I'm mostly stuck on the full spelling out of "laugh out loud."
29.
It is a direction...that often indicates the location of a country.
30.
Just spitballing here, but could it be because we eradicated it through the use of vaccines?
31.
I think we just found someone that thinks microscopes are fake?
32.
This one's great. Simple, to-the-point, and completely wrong.
33.
Now I wanna know what this person thinks continents are.
35.
Imagine thinking that TWENTY-ONE THOUSAND people were being killed by chihuahuas each year.
36.
Pro tip: don't argue with a bot.
37.
We need to get this person to talk to the person from earlier who thinks rats can't exist indoors.
38.
Fun fact: they are not!
39.
I love that this person was so confident about their flat earth theory that they hand-drew a sign.
40.
This person got a series of texts from an acquaintance warning them about the emergency alert test. Thankfully, we did not all become zombies.
41.
Wrong in the post AND in the comments, that's impressive.
42.
Wow, I didn't know it was that simple!
43.
If you find yourself losing an argument, just cry-laugh-emoji your way out of it.
44.
The average TikTok commenter, ladies and gentlemen.
45.
Sometimes, Twitter reader context can be fun.
46.
*Slams head against desk*
47.
Imagine telling a Native American to "go back to your own country" and not pausing for a second to think about it before pressing "send."
48.
No no, you can tell it's American because there aren't any random u's throughout.
49.
Try being even more condescending next time, it's hilarious.
50.
And finally, one more person confused by the entire concept of milk.