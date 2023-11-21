17 People Who Were Wrong, Wrong, Wrong And Got Caught In The Act

1.
Another day, another person who tried to correct Stephen King's grammar:
2.
This anti-trans a-hole got a liiiiittle confused about genetics:
4.
As it turns out, you can't just make money appear out of thin air:
5.
There's so much going on here that's wrong, it's like watching someone step on multiple rakes:
6.
And this person in the comments of the previous post apparently thinks the clitoris and foreskin are both mutations from radiation:
7.
This person was adamant that the US is the ONLY country with Thanksgiving:
8.
Another victim of your/you're:
9.
Jesus is literally in the Quran:
10.
Imagine telling a Native American to "go back to your own country" and not pausing for a second to think about it before pressing "send":
12.
Two attempts at the correct "their," but alas, 0 for 2:
13.
The downvotes say it all:
14.
Seriously, what is it with Americans and forgetting that the UK exists:
15.
I always love reading a flat Earther's "proof":
16.
Apparently, if you're not in the EU, then you have no continent:
17.
And finally, have fun watching this end times prophet repeatedly backtrack their predictions about the rapture: