19 People Who Tried To Sound Smart But Ended Up Sounding...Um, The Opposite

If you're bragging on the internet about how smart you are, then you're probably not actually that smart.

Andy Golder
by Andy Golder

BuzzFeed Staff

Remember in Game of Thrones when Tywin Lannister said "Any man who must say 'I am the king' is no true king"?

Tywin Lannister from Game of Thrones sits by the Iron Throne, caption reads a quote about true kingship
Well, the same goes for intelligence. If someone's bragging about their IQ and how smart they are, you can bet that they're probably not actually that smart. Here are some prime examples:

1. This project partner sounds like a real gem to work with.

Conversation screenshots from messaging app discussing confusion over who did the majority of work on a PowerPoint research project
2. "I'm not in the top 1%, but I do want to insert myself into this conversation."

Reddit screenshot: users discuss being in the top 1%, with a focus on IQ scores and misunderstanding the initial question
3. I shudder to think what he said on Christmas.

Text messages discussing New Year&#x27;s celebration preferences with a philosophical stance on time
4. I'm also metaphysically not funny. :(

Meme with globes comparing &quot;Indonesia&quot; and larger &quot;Outdonesia,&quot; with comments discussing the humor in the image
5. Well, then, it wouldn't be science. It would be philosophy.

A screenshot of tweets discussing how scientists generally look for evidence to support their theories rather than the opposite
6. *Backs away slowly*

Tweet expressing preference for mental stimulation over physical acts for personal gratification
7. Pour one out for the guy who is cursed by math.

Summary of a meme contrasting typical late-night activity with an unexpected interest in hyperbolic functions, using humor. #mathismycurse
8. Uh oh, he's so smart that now he's the Joker!

The image contains a Reddit post where a user shares concerns about uncontrollable laughter in serious situations and seeks advice
9. This is just...wow.

A screenshot of a social media conversation about Wi-Fi channels and frequency bands with humorous misunderstandings
Person 1: We have 2 WiFi channels, one is 2.4ghz and one is 5ghz. I really want to name them "Who are you?" and "I'm you but stronger."

Person 2: Technically, if you did so, it would be correct. The 5ghz channel is able to support more devices on its channel due to having a higher bandwidth. That, and it's a more modern implementation into routers.

Person 1: I...I know... That's why I made the joke.

Person 2: Just pointing it out in case you didn't. Figured you might like to learn something.

Person 1: Clearly I understand how the frequencies work well enough to come up with the joke.

10. Cool, I use the blue one. 💙

Tweet with a question about heart emoji use, and a reply stating preference for English language over emoji due to prose clarity
11. Yeah, because that's what makes or breaks the argument.

Meme featuring a tweet about how a dollar a day since 1 AD sums to over a billion, with a humorous response about the dollar&#x27;s history
12. That's...not a good thing.

Profile screenshot with a boastful caption about fitting more words in a sentence than a professor in a class
13. The fact that Trump's The Art of the Deal is on his list is about all you need to know.

Screenshot of a humorous text exchange with a dating app match discussing book titles with altered funny names
14. Bro. It's, like, 99% action scenes.

Tweet by user &#x27;ICET&#x27; praising the John Wick movie franchise. Another user replies with a critical comment
15. It's only 10 a.m.!!!!

Text content: A person shares they now cite books in conversations, backing their words with quotes and noting they quoted Aristotle twice by 10 am
16. I think there's another word that would fit, but it's definitely not "genius."

Teacher explaining calculus on a whiteboard; below are YouTube comments reacting to the video
17. Here's a Ben Shapiro classic.

Tweet by Ben Shapiro criticizing the phrase &#x27;renewable energy&#x27; in relation to the first law of thermodynamics, with hashtags tcot and teaparty
18. "While I've yet to attend a university, I've got a Masters level education." Oh this oughta be goooooood.

A screenshot of an online debate on education and economics with several users participating
19. And finally, please enjoy Bill Mitchell losing his mind over Seth Rogen ignoring him.

I triggered Bill Mitchell and then kept telling him I had meetings. pic.twitter.com/clgyHHw2t6

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 30, 2017
Text message conversation showing someone apologizing and another expressing surprise at recent news
Screenshot of Bill Mitchell and Seth Rogen&#x27;s text exchange
Sorry dude, in a meeting. https://t.co/e5GvUb8JyX

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 30, 2017
