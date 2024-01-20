17 People Who Just.......Went For It

Internet Finds·Posted on Jan 20, 202417 People Who Just.......Went For ItYou gotta admire people who see a joke opportunity and grab it.by Andy GolderBuzzFeed Staff LinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. It's true, they do: u/chappeddick23 / Via reddit.com 2. "There we go, all the signs for the Art Festival are up. Excuse me, where are you going with that letter F sign?" u/LimpScissors / Via reddit.com 3. Whoever decided to add this bumper sticker to this Tastykake truck is a genius: u/ittybittyclittyy / Via reddit.com 4. Somebody got a label maker and is making the most of it: u/redditdanis / Via reddit.com 5. This "organic waste" truck knew exactly what to do: u/yellowgiraffe55 / Via reddit.com 6. Great run, everybody, well done: u/Riley8284 / Via reddit.com 7. No, YOU are: u/DJ_DTM / Via reddit.com 8. They're out of line, but they're right: u/Metatart / Via reddit.com 9. I like to imagine this dad actually went outside with a spring, threw it in the air, and snapped this picture, rather than just finding it on Google: u/yijokis833 / Via reddit.com 10. It's not often you see the owner of a huge, lifted truck with this kind of self-awareness: u/invisiblemachine / Via reddit.com 11. I'd like to bring to your attention the names of all the snow plows in Wichita, Kansas. I'm a fan of Clearopathra: u/Zero7CO / Via reddit.com 12. They started a Chinese restaurant in Maine, and they knew exactly what to call it: u/Radiuses / Via reddit.com 13. What a luxury for Ben: u/Teekhi-Girl / Via reddit.com 14. People were discussing what the Oklahoma Panhandle would be named if it was its own state. They all won: reddit.com 15. There's no better place for terrible puns than Tinder (unless you actually want to find love): u/bostonjdog / Via reddit.com 16. Like, you're either going to find your soulmate with this or immediately get unmatched: u/Moylester / Via reddit.com 17. And finally, everybody here understood the assignment: u/Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o / Via reddit.com