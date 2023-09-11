    18 People Who Had Ridiculously High Dating Standards...Like, It's Not A Good Look

    Dating is a nightmare.

    Andy Golder
    by Andy Golder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This person, who required a grand total of $350 before agreeing to a date:

    person requesting $50 for gas, $100 for shopping, $100 for a pedicure, and babysitting money if anyone wants to date them
    u/KeyConnectionz / Via reddit.com

    2. This person, who was "a bit controlling" (girl RUN):

    guy says he&#x27;s controlling and to think of it like a father figure and she&#x27;ll need to ask permission to go out and for him to choose her outfits
    u/Mr-Badger-Man / Via reddit.com

    3. This person, who just straight-up made a list of requirements:

    lists of deal-breakers include being a democrat, being shorter, not being a dog person, and incompatible zodiac signs
    u/koala_gamr / Via reddit.com

    4. This person, who expected their date to not pee, I guess?

    person mad that date asked them to hold their drink while they went to pee
    u/TheUga69 / Via reddit.com

    5. This person, who expected a total stranger to dye their hair for them:

    i like red heads, just dye it for me
    u/amateraslut / Via reddit.com

    6. This person, who expected childcare payments for their own kids:

    person asking for $250 for a babysitter from her date
    u/DaFunkJunkie / Via reddit.com

    7. This person, who thought "comply or goodbye" would be a good opening gambit:

    we as men built the world you exist inside of, i&#x27;m calling the shots comply or goodbye
    u/Unfair_Assumption_23 / Via reddit.com

    8. This person, who is basically just trying to build a woman:

    person listing the physical qualities he wants in a woman
    u/starsaisy / Via reddit.com

    9. And this person, who is basically just trying to build a man (I can't decide if I like the "no intramural sports" or "no pre-2020 car" better):

    person listing the physical qualities they want in a man
    u/QuotingThings / Via reddit.com

    10. This person, who has a hard "no" for two zodiac signs (one of which is their own sign):

    don&#x27;t like aquarius people of any gender
    u/awjeezrickyaknow / Via reddit.com

    11. This person, who just demanded a home-cooked meal:

    person asking for a home cook meal
    u/mommonstar / Via reddit.com

    12. This person, who won't even ride in a car that costs less than $100K:

    list on someone&#x27;s dating profile of things they want
    u/AWildWilson / Via reddit.com

    13. This person, who couldn't even get to the date before having their fragile ego bruised:

    i like my girls to be feminine submissive and cooperating
    u/Reality_Rose / Via reddit.com

    14. This person, who required a dang 10-question quiz:

    the list of 10 questions in their about me
    u/fuzzysoulpolice / Via reddit.com

    15. And this person, who also just had "a few questions" (it was in fact 20-plus questions):

    person responds unsubscribe to the list of 20 questions
    u/deleted / Via reddit.com

    16. This person, whose wishlist was so long it wouldn't fit in their bio (but it seems like bulldogs are their real sticking point, which is fair):

    photo of the long wish list as well as all i want is someone to buy a bulldog with me added to their bio
    u/MisterMooses / Via reddit.com

    17. This person, who used the word "submissive" twice, which is two too many times:

    long message saying he doesn&#x27;t want to date a single mother who is described as independent because then she won&#x27;t be submissive
    u/Alex45784 / Via reddit.com

    18. And finally, this person, who just expected their date to drive all over the place to pick them up:

    u/mandischamel / Via reddit.com
    someone trying to get picked up at a t-mobile because they were walking to their date
    u/mandischamel / Via reddit.com