18 People Who Had Ridiculously High Dating Standards...Like, It's Not A Good Look

1.
This person, who required a grand total of $350 before agreeing to a date:
2.
This person, who was "a bit controlling" (girl RUN):
3.
This person, who just straight-up made a list of requirements:
4.
This person, who expected their date to not pee, I guess?
5.
This person, who expected a total stranger to dye their hair for them:
6.
This person, who expected childcare payments for their own kids:
7.
This person, who thought "comply or goodbye" would be a good opening gambit:
8.
This person, who is basically just trying to build a woman:
9.
And this person, who is basically just trying to build a man (I can't decide if I like the "no intramural sports" or "no pre-2020 car" better):
10.
This person, who has a hard "no" for two zodiac signs (one of which is their own sign):
11.
This person, who just demanded a home-cooked meal:
12.
This person, who won't even ride in a car that costs less than $100K:
13.
This person, who couldn't even get to the date before having their fragile ego bruised:
14.
This person, who required a dang 10-question quiz:
15.
And this person, who also just had "a few questions" (it was in fact 20-plus questions):
16.
This person, whose wishlist was so long it wouldn't fit in their bio (but it seems like bulldogs are their real sticking point, which is fair):
17.
This person, who used the word "submissive" twice, which is two too many times:
18.
And finally, this person, who just expected their date to drive all over the place to pick them up: