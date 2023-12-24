17 People Who Had A Major IRL Character Arc

1.
This guy, who learned very quickly that the house always wins:
3.
This guy, who learned a little respect, hopefully:
4.
This person, who learned an important lesson about edibles:
5.
This person, who talked a big game:
6.
This person, who made a fun discovery:
7.
This flat Earther who really tells a story with their videos:
8.
This person, who realized their mistake:
9.
This responder, who either doesn't live in the US or is still on their parents' insurance:
10.
This person, who learned about TERFs:
11.
This person, who changed a lot over eight months:
12.
This person, who learned a little kindness:
13.
This person, who came to their senses:
14.
This person, who started out complaining about a trans character in a video game...
...but actually listened to a good argument:
15.
This person, who decided to live their truth just 18 hours later:
16.
This person, who now washes their rice:
17.
And finally, this wholesome character arc that makes me smile every time I see it: