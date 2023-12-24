Skip To Content
    17 People Who Had A Major IRL Character Arc

    People actually changing their opinion on the internet...a rarity.

    Andy Golder
    by Andy Golder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This guy, who learned very quickly that the house always wins:

    photo at a casino with text, i lost 3 grand
    u/SomeLoser74 / Via reddit.com

    2. This Redditor, who hadn't heard about the evil spotted lanternfly yet:

    closeup of a large winged bug
    u/elguachojkis7 / Via reddit.com

    3. This guy, who learned a little respect, hopefully:

    first message asks if he can send an inappropriate image and then says, congrats on beating elden ring
    u/EllaHazelBar / Via reddit.com

    4. This person, who learned an important lesson about edibles:

    this edible aint shit, and then a second message saying bro i feel like i&#x27;ve passed out a whole 24 hours
    u/Supernihari12 / Via reddit.com

    5. This person, who talked a big game:

    updade i missed a flight two days ago
    u/Pickle_200 / Via reddit.com

    6. This person, who made a fun discovery:

    message that&#x27;s been edited says, i&#x27;m not gay, edit, nevermind i think i am gay, edit 2.0 it&#x27;s been a year and i have a boyfriend thank you pyro for my homosexual awakening
    u/Alhruz / Via reddit.com

    7. This flat Earther who really tells a story with their videos:

    first video says the earth is flat and then the last video says i am an ex flat earther
    u/Minute_Suggestion_86 / Via reddit.com

    8. This person, who realized their mistake:

    eyeliner is made to make art on the eyelid and someone asks, how did she put the makeup on her eye
    u/zudduz / Via reddit.com

    9. This responder, who either doesn't live in the US or is still on their parents' insurance:

    person asking why it would still cost money if you have insurance
    u/Existing_Mechanic_84 / Via reddit.com

    10. This person, who learned about TERFs:

    update: terfs aren&#x27;t real feminists
    u/catboybastard / Via reddit.com

    11. This person, who changed a lot over eight months:

    comments left 8 months apart saying they&#x27;re sorry for being mean last time, they are now a nicer man
    u/EarFap / Via reddit.com

    12. This person, who learned a little kindness:

    person goes back and forth saying mean things and then apologizing
    u/Kiahtke69 / Via reddit.com

    13. This person, who came to their senses:

    person says nice ass and the other responds, no we shouldnt say that its harm
    u/VigilBoi / Via reddit.com

    14. This person, who started out complaining about a trans character in a video game...

    not cannon not transphobic but i don&#x27;t like shit like this in games c&#x27;mon now
    u/SonicfightbossYt / Via reddit.com

    ...but actually listened to a good argument:

    someone asks them how trans people are politcal
    u/SonicfightbossYt / Via reddit.com

    15. This person, who decided to live their truth just 18 hours later:

    first photo of a banana dog decoration says i can&#x27;t believe my wife said no to banana dog and the second photo has the decor strapped in a car with text, update i went back for banana dog
    u/BoyoOftheNorth / Via reddit.com

    16. This person, who now washes their rice:

    person first says why would people wash rice and then updates later to say, i have learned that my rice opinion is unbased and have learned a valuable lesson. i will wash my rice
    u/NinjayajniN / Via reddit.com

    17. And finally, this wholesome character arc that makes me smile every time I see it:

    fruit pie with text i. hop ehtat one day i will finally be ok i&#x27;ll make a cherry pie when it&#x27;s all over, and then today is the day
    u/MarcosChiefs22 / Via reddit.com