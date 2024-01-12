Skip To Content
    19 Pranks That Are Soooooo Evil — But Also Hilarious

    There are pranks, and then there are EVIL pranks.

    Andy Golder
    by Andy Golder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. The parent who started a real-life horror movie:

    creepy doll put on the outside of a window
    u/anonymg4shi / Via reddit.com

    2. The sibling who hid 100 rubber ducks around the house, of which four are still lurking (although it would be even more evil if it turns out there were only 96 but she made it SEEM like there were 100):

    u/FOB_cures_my_sadness / Via reddit.com

    3. The sibling who went to the fuse box to flicker the lights on and off while their sister was using the Ouija board:

    their hand at the fuse box
    u/stewartthehuman / Via reddit.com

    4. The person who played the most gaslighting prank on their mother:

    person created a wallpaper slideshow on their mom&#x27;s computer with only one photo slightly different
    u/wimax91 / Via reddit.com

    5. The commenter who thought up an evil, evil plan:

    person trying to sell a mannequin because it scared their daughter and someone replies that they&#x27;ll give the dad $100 to tell the daughter it sold but hide it and take it out when she&#x27;s sleeping
    u/curvysquares / Via reddit.com

    6. The contractor who laid a trap for the poor soul who demolishes this kitchen decades from now:

    person hiding a skeleton with a construction company shirt and hat
    u/liberty4now / Via reddit.com

    7. And the contractor who put a pair of boots to good use:

    they put the boots into a newly paved road
    u/Mobanite08 / Via reddit.com

    8. The commenter (on a video of two speed skaters sharing first place) who gave every early internet kid terrible flashbacks:

    google two girls one cup and see how happy they were
    u/beardgoalsiguess / Via reddit.com

    9. This parking lot goblin:

    i&#x27;m in a walmart parking lot watching a woman who can&#x27;t remember where she parked every time she hold her remote in the air i honk my horn
    u/heyiknowachris / Via reddit.com

    10. This Redditor, who had the best response, hands down:

    someone says if they could telepathically share a message to all people they would fake a convo about two people shutting down the simulation
    u/TheRealCodeGD / Via reddit.com

    11. This teacher:

    teacher would take your book and read the ending if you were caught reading in class
    u/hotshot1738 / Via reddit.com

    12. This filmmaker, who must have had a grudge against the BBFC:

    paint drying is a british movie made to force the BBFC to watch all 10 hours
    u/Sea_Resolve9583 / Wikipedia / Via reddit.com / en.wikipedia.org

    13. This kid, who is probably grounded even longer now:

    all the labels of canned products have been taken off
    u/ML90 / Via reddit.com

    14. This person, who really thought about the psychology here:

    soap dispenser labeled ketchup with a photo of grapes on it
    u/lunardune_17 / Via reddit.com

    15. This car owner, who really should just be nice and get a new paint job:

    black and white car that has not the po-po written along the side
    u/Bis3xualBurr1t0 / Via reddit.com

    16. The prankster who attached this photo to the back-up camera:

    scary face
    u/somafromfoodwars / Via reddit.com

    17. This person, whose revenge plot rivals Edmond Dantès:

    person planning on someone taking laxatives at a party to get revenge
    u/IcePhoenixYTplssub / Via reddit.com

    18. This family, who must have caused so many screams:

    dad&#x27;s childhood dog was named attack
    u/GM_vs_Technicality / Via reddit.com

    19. And finally, the stats professor who put a link in their online syllabus...

    exam answers not for students
    u/PowerModerator / Via reddit.com

    ...that lead to this:

    leads to a video of rick astley never gonna give you up
    u/PowerModerator / Via reddit.com