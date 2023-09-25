18 People Who Had A Hilariously Bad Day, But Don't Worry — They Got A Good Story Out Of It
Reading these would be painful if I wasn't laughing so hard.
Everybody — yes, everybody — has an embarrassing story. But only a select few people go on the internet and share their embarrassing story with the world so that we can all laugh at their misfortune.
These 18 people are some of those select few. Be sure to give them a follow for being such brave (and hilarious) souls!
1.
In 8th grade, I had a crush on boy in my class. At some point, I found out my family was moving & I was going to switch schools. So, I wrote him a very long love letter. The day after I read it to him in front of my class, my parents decided I could keep going to the same school.— Roxi Horror 💀🌸 (@roxiqt) April 26, 2019
2.
3 years ago, a cute guy I worked with wanted to give me a fist bump...I thought he was pretending to hold an invisible microphone so I leaned forward and said hello https://t.co/GjlhegAjja— megan (@meganlewis74) October 4, 2018
3.
most embarrassing email exchange I ever had:— Mo Weeks (@mo87mo87) January 28, 2020
- Sent an email
- They replied & called me "Mautice"
- I reply with a stink about how my name is properly spelled and that it's actually really important to me
- They told me to check my 1st email
- I had misspelled my own name
4.
Please tell me your embarrassing sex stories so i feel better. I just thought about the time a few years ago when a guy went down on me and we made eye contact and I waved for some reason— Erica (@eerrriiicaa) March 10, 2020
5.
Man, I am NOT cut out for LA. This girl at a party said “I’m a sub” and I said “oh that’s cool did you always wanna work with kids?” and she looked at me HORRIFIED.— Elyza Halpern (a.k.a. possumgirl) (@elyzawithawhy) March 30, 2022
I THOUGHT SHE MEANT TEACHER.
LIKE A SUBSTITUTE TEACHER.
THAT’S NOT WHAT SHE MEANT.
6.
I was in a park and a lady loudly called out "Anyone who wants an ice cream come over here". I headed over with several others. She handed out ices to them all then asked me "Who are you?". I realised the rest were all her family. 30 years later I still cringe.— Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) August 25, 2019
7.
I hope the woman who forgot the word “iced” and so asked me for a caramel macchiato “on the rocks” yesterday is doing well— not your belldandy (@briarhoes) October 19, 2021
8.
My wife just said “bukkake” in front of the kids, to my shock. She then admitted that she didn’t know what it meant and thought it meant like bullshit or something fake and she’d “said it in meetings.” I made her Google it and now she’s having a panic attack.— K. Thor Jensen 🐀🐀 (@kthorjensen) November 21, 2020
9.
Once when I was flying I saw that there was a VERY dark patch on the wing that kept growing. I was sure I'd see the flames in a sec. I got up and went to the stewardess, whispering to her about the dark patch. She checked it out, then told me it was part of the plane's shadow...— mollusc in the pudding (@mollusc_a) August 26, 2019
10.
11.
In college I fell out of my bunk bed and broke both of my legs and one arm. Years later on a date, I made a joke about being clumsy and the dude told me I couldn’t compare to this woman his EMT brother helped once ... who fell out of her bunk and broke all the bones. It was me. https://t.co/TQSEwXK4rw— Amanda Nell Edgar (@amandanelledgar) January 7, 2020
12.
i just had such an embarrassing memory of me being in middle school with a side braid and getting a starbucks frappuchino and telling the barista my name was katniss. then this poor 20 something had to call out the name “katniss” when that is clearly not my name— em 🍓 (@uhhmmily) August 7, 2022
13.
Y’all I ain’t never been so embarrassed in my life. For this man birthday I paid for his haircut, got him a big bottle of casamigos, and a gift bag w balloons. Why he post on his ig that his mom got him all that stuff ? 🤡🤡🤡🤡— ; (@FabiAmisial) August 1, 2022
14.
At my mates wedding someone said his sister was pregnant. Being a bit pissed I rubbed her belly and congratulated her. I forgot he had another sister. After deciding not to kill myself I approached his other sister and repeated the above. I also forgot he had a third sister.— Fesshole 🧻 (@fesshole) December 2, 2022