4. Local museums:

"When my ex and I had first moved to New York we bought family memberships to the MET and the Natural History Museum during the first week. Seriously, the best decision ever. They have ALL kinds of year-round events and things to do that you can bring family and friends.

The MET has a members-only rooftop bar and mezzanine, and members-only music events, like we watched the philharmonic play Vivaldi's 'Four Seasons' in the Temple of Dendur. Members-only gallery viewings, curator talks, talks by archaeologists, and various things you could volunteer for.

The Natural History Museum had a monthly 'Jazz under the Stars' night with free food, drinks, and music under the planetarium. I met Bill Nye and Neil Degrasse Tyson (when he was working there) and a bunch of other minor celebrities.

These are not expensive memberships either."

—u/joeldg



