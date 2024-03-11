At a time when memberships and subscriptions seem to be getting more and more expensive (looking at you, streaming services), I'm always looking to get the most out of every dollar I spend.
So when u/CamHalf asked, "What membership is 100% worth every penny you pay for it?" in r/AskReddit, my ears perked right up. I'm all about a good deal, y'all! Here are some of the best suggestions people made in the thread:
2. AARP:
"Most people don't know that you only have to be 18, and the discount I can get at most restaurants is better than the discount I get for being a vet, usually.
Let me say again, you only have to be 18!
The most used, for me, are the restaurant discounts. Usually 10%, sometimes 15%. Just depends. But also discounts on lodging, vehicle rentals, all kinds of stuff."
—u/cabinetguy
3. Massage subscriptions:
"Monthly massage (or facial, but I'm all about the massage) is some of the best money I've ever spent.
I bounced around randomly to various places in town, and when I found one I liked, and they did memberships, I jumped on it.
We have a few independent spas, but few if any offer memberships, and usually they're 1.5x–2x more expensive, and the experience isn't that different. I'm using Hand and Stone now."
4. Local museums:
"When my ex and I had first moved to New York we bought family memberships to the MET and the Natural History Museum during the first week. Seriously, the best decision ever. They have ALL kinds of year-round events and things to do that you can bring family and friends.
The MET has a members-only rooftop bar and mezzanine, and members-only music events, like we watched the philharmonic play Vivaldi's 'Four Seasons' in the Temple of Dendur. Members-only gallery viewings, curator talks, talks by archaeologists, and various things you could volunteer for.
The Natural History Museum had a monthly 'Jazz under the Stars' night with free food, drinks, and music under the planetarium. I met Bill Nye and Neil Degrasse Tyson (when he was working there) and a bunch of other minor celebrities.
These are not expensive memberships either."
5. Emergency medical transportation:
"I live on an island in Alaska with limited healthcare. An emergency flight to a more capable hospital will cost $50,000. For $100 a year, I save $49,900 if I ever need their services. That $100 covers everyone living under my roof. There is no limit on the number of flights. And seniors pay $75. Of course, the flight isn't a guarantee. Bad weather or the donated jet needing repairs can, and does, prevent you from being flown out."
"I’m a paramedic, please heed this information. If you live outside of a major city — hell, even if your city’s hospital isn’t the best — seriously consider purchasing a membership to your closest air medical helicopter company. The cost isn’t outrageous and it saves you if you ever need to use it. Helicopter bills are expensive and insurance will leave you out to dry on them. It’s in your best interest to inquire about purchasing memberships if they’re offered."
—u/arrghstrange
6. Nudist resorts:
"About 10 years ago, I was a member of the nudist resort near me. For giggles, I brought in my college ID. About $160 a year for 24-hour access to the resort and grounds.
For me, it was my country club. Pool, big hot tub, gym, sauna. By my math at the time, all I had to do was visit five times a year to pay for it. I was there two to five times a week. Since it was a very rural area and [there was] not much to do, going there saved me money as anything decently worth doing was an hour or more away.
Also since it was a nudist resort, most of the people that annoyed me were not apt to bother me. Perfect privacy to detach from the world."
—u/Pyreknight
8. AMC A-List:
"I pay $26 a month for three movies a week. At my preferred theatre tickets for that are already $22, so each movie I see in a month after the first is essentially free. Probably not worth it some months, but in the summer when I see five to seven movies a month, it's fantastic."
—u/redshadow310
9. The YMCA (which apparently has free childcare!):
"I pay $70 a month for a family of four and it includes use of the pool, gym, and sauna and up to four hours of childcare a day. I go nearly every day and have lost 60 pounds over the last six months. It’s also my only childcare as a stay-at-home mom, so it keeps me sane."
10. AAA:
"I’ve had a AAA membership from the day I became a licensed driver. I’ve never regretted it.
At least where I live, they offer DMV services. License renewal without going to the DMV is priceless.
The best part is that, as a member, it doesn’t matter whose car is in trouble. I was visiting my cousin across the country and his battery died. I called AAA and they sent someone to assist."
11. Your local library (which has more than just books!):
"Some libraries offer tool rentals and others offer culture passes that allow two people to attend attractions. Absolutely worth the price of free."
—u/Lemonbear63
"We got all sorts of cool stuff. Trail cam, bird-watching kit, telescope, tools, Roku with subscriptions, Nintendo Switch, toys, yard games, night vision goggles, and more on the way! Libraries are the best!"
13. Home air filter delivery:
"I have a subscription for air filters for the home (FilterEasy). It's one of those things you always forget to replace, then when you see them at the store, you forget what size you need. With the subscription, the correct ones come in the mail, every three months, like clockwork."
14. Cook's Illustrated:
"Cook's Illustrated website. I pay for full access to the CI recipes, America's Test Kitchen, and Cook's Country. Their recipes are outstanding and definitely better than 90% of the stuff you can find for free."
—u/The_B_Wolf
15. Labor unions:
"My union! They're out there fighting to get me better wages and working conditions and will back me with lawyers if the company tries to pull any shenanigans. Totally worth a few hundred bucks a year!"
17. REI:
"Not sure how common it is nationwide but as an outdoors person it's great. One-time sign-up fee of $30. I get 10% back on all of my purchases. I believe my first purchase was a new snowboard and new bindings, and the 10% I made back on it already surpassed the $30 I spent once on my membership."
—u/s_c_boy
18. Calm:
"The Calm app. It's $70 per year, so less than 20 cents per day. I use the “Baby Shhh” Soundscape every night as my 'sleep music.' My brain has now learned that when it hears that rhythmic sound, it’s time for sleep.
There are other Soundscapes, depending on what you’re looking for, as well as Sleep Stories (read by the likes of Cillian Murphy, Harry Styles, Matthew McConaughey, and LeVar Burton!), meditations, and a Daily Move designed to target a body part or stress or fatigue or whatever.
I love it! 🥰"
19. And finally, zoo memberships:
"Parents know this one trick: zoo memberships. Got the one for all NYC zoos, including guest passes and free parking (for us AND guests). Sounds pricey up front, but we would go at least once a month through spring and summer for a day out, bringing grandparents, friends and cousins."
—u/DopeCharma