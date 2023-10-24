If it's not a Friday, the free fries deal won't be there, but depending on the deals your local McD's restaurant offers, you might also see an available deal for $1.29 for any size fries. That deal is available every day at my restaurant, with a limitation of one time per customer per day, and you don't have to buy anything else. It's a pretty great deal, considering that a large fries now costs more than $4 where I live!