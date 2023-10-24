Hello, 'tis I, a dude who loves McDonald's fries more than any other fried potato out there.
And I'm here to tell you that one of McDonald's best-ever deals is BACK for the rest of the year: FREE FRIES FRIDAYS!
Here's how to get them: Download the McDonald's app, and go to the Deals section. If you're ordering on a Friday, you'll see a deal for free fries with any purchase of $1 or more. So just add whatever else you want that costs at least $1, add the deal, and you'll get a free medium fries.
If it's not a Friday, the free fries deal won't be there, but depending on the deals your local McD's restaurant offers, you might also see an available deal for $1.29 for any size fries. That deal is available every day at my restaurant, with a limitation of one time per customer per day, and you don't have to buy anything else. It's a pretty great deal, considering that a large fries now costs more than $4 where I live!
I've said it before and I'll say it again: if you're ordering at McDonald's and you're not using the app, you're doing it wrong. There's almost always a way to save money in the app, and with inflation being what it is, every dollar counts!
So, to sum up: McDonald's has free fries on Fridays for the rest of the year with a $1 purchase, and you might find other REALLY good deals on fries in the app as well. This has been a public service announcement from a McDonald's fry aficionado. Thank you and goodnight.