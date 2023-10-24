    Here's How To Get McDonald's Fries Super Cheap — Or Even Free — For The Rest Of This Year

    You need to download the app to get the deal, but TBH if you're eating at McDonald's at all regularly, you should download the app anyway.

    Andy Golder
    by Andy Golder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hello, 'tis I, a dude who loves McDonald's fries more than any other fried potato out there.

    closeup of the fries
    Junce / Getty Images

    And I'm here to tell you that one of McDonald's best-ever deals is BACK for the rest of the year: FREE FRIES FRIDAYS!

    person in shock
    NBC

    Here's how to get them: Download the McDonald's app, and go to the Deals section. If you're ordering on a Friday, you'll see a deal for free fries with any purchase of $1 or more. So just add whatever else you want that costs at least $1, add the deal, and you'll get a free medium fries.

    free fries friday on the app
    McDonald's / Via mcdonalds.com

    If it's not a Friday, the free fries deal won't be there, but depending on the deals your local McD's restaurant offers, you might also see an available deal for $1.29 for any size fries. That deal is available every day at my restaurant, with a limitation of one time per customer per day, and you don't have to buy anything else. It's a pretty great deal, considering that a large fries now costs more than $4 where I live!

    the daily deal highlighted on the app
    McDonald's / Andy Golder

    I've said it before and I'll say it again: if you're ordering at McDonald's and you're not using the app, you're doing it wrong. There's almost always a way to save money in the app, and with inflation being what it is, every dollar counts!

    shopping on the app
    McDonald's / Andy Golder

    So, to sum up: McDonald's has free fries on Fridays for the rest of the year with a $1 purchase, and you might find other REALLY good deals on fries in the app as well. This has been a public service announcement from a McDonald's fry aficionado. Thank you and goodnight.