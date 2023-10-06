"We take any and all concerns of our participants seriously and prioritize their wellbeing," the statement continued. "Obviously, we cannot address undisclosed concerns, and throughout the time that Ms. Dang was involved in the production of Love Is Blind, she never informed the producers of any alleged wrongdoing of any kind. Nor did she choose to end her participation in the experiment. Instead, Ms. Dang continued in the experiment for weeks after the time her lawyers now claim an incident occurred. We deny and will vigorously defend the allegations against us."