14 Disney-Princess-Inspired Luxury Handbags That Should Totally Become A Real Thing

You know what I noticed recently? For all the fancy dresses and tiaras and glass slippers and whatnot that Disney Princesses have, they're all missing one crucial accessory: a handbag! Seriously, how do they carry all their stuff? I'm here to fix that. I used AI to imagine what some Disney Princess designer bags might look like:
1. Elsa
2. Belle
3. Tiana
4. Rapunzel
5. Ariel
6. Snow White
7. Pocahontas
8. Cinderella
9. Jasmine
10. Moana
11. Mulan
12. Mulan (as Ping)
13. Aurora
14. Merida
Are these designs spot-on or wayyyyyy off? Let us know in the comments!
