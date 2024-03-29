Skip To Content
    14 Disney-Princess-Inspired Luxury Handbags That Should Totally Become A Real Thing

    Who needs a Hermès when you have an Elsa?

    Andy Golder
    by Andy Golder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You know what I noticed recently? For all the fancy dresses and tiaras and glass slippers and whatnot that Disney Princesses have, they're all missing one crucial accessory: a handbag! Seriously, how do they carry all their stuff? I'm here to fix that. I used AI to imagine what some Disney Princess designer bags might look like:

    1. Elsa

    An imaginative ice-themed handbag with clear blue decorations and white fur trim

    Hopefully this just ~looks~ like it's made out of ice, otherwise it's gonna be a short-lived bag.

    2. Belle

    Yellow handbag with ornate relief design and a prominent red rose adornment

    Very baroque! Make sure none of those rose petals fall off...

    3. Tiana

    Designer handbag with three-dimensional floral embellishments

    I was hoping for beignets, but this is pretty too.

    4. Rapunzel

    Lavender handbag with gold chain overlay and decorative green chameleon motif

    The inside is lined with hair.

    5. Ariel

    Whimsical handbag with abstract design, adorned with a fork

    I like the tote size, it gives you so much room to carry around all your gadgets, gizmos, whosits, and whatsits!

    6. Snow White

    Handbag with whimsical hand-sewn apple design

    Yes, the apple is a very cute detail, but it's also a reminder never to accept food from strangers.

    7. Pocahontas

    Bohemian-style leather satchel with an embossed floral design and fringe details, accented with turquoise tassels

    It has a roomy interior so you can take everything you need with you on your next trip around the riverbend.

    8. Cinderella

    Blue and black handbag with a silver handle and jewel detail; standing upright on a light background

    Does it transform if you're wearing it out after midnight?

    9. Jasmine

    Ornate handbag with gemstone and intricate patterns, styled with fantasy theme

    This design saw that jewel on Jasmine's headband and ran with it.

    10. Moana

    Designer handbag with intricate woven pattern and hibiscus flower embellishments

    The perfect beach bag. Or voyaging bag.

    11. Mulan

    Geometric-patterned handbag with a small sword across the front

    Who doesn't want a tiny sword to go with their bag?

    12. Mulan (as Ping)

    Designer handbag with star-shaped clasp and contrasting green and purple panels

    Seeing as Mulan spends most of the movie as Ping, it makes sense that she should have this bag as well.

    13. Aurora

    Ombré pink and blue handbag with scallop flap design, structured top handle, and silver hardware

    Pink! Blue! Pink! Blue! Pink! Blue!

    14. Merida

    Embossed teal backpack with ornate golden accents and bear motifs

    This makes sense, Merida seems more like a backpack kind of girl.

    Are these designs spot-on or wayyyyyy off? Let us know in the comments!

