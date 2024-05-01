    19 Hotels That Need To Be Boarded Up, Closed Down, And Never Spoken Of Again

    That "pool area" though...

    1. This hotel promised a "pool area" but actually just had this:

    Pool table with surrounding tactile paving for visually impaired individuals
    Johnoplata / Via reddit.com

    2. This poor guest had a heck of a time finding their room:

    Hand holding a hotel key card under a room directory sign pointing to rooms 401-449
    SatansBirthdayParty / Via reddit.com

    3. This hotel room fridge has weight sensors, so it costs $50 just to put your own stuff in there:

    Sign on a fridge about a sensor that charges $50 for personal storage, with a number for requests
    theygotttotalking / Via reddit.com

    4. And this hotel has water bottles on a weight sensor pad that can't be moved...which would be fine if it weren't for the fact that the bottles were blocking the TV:

    Flat-screen TV mounted on a wall above a cabinet with various items on top, including bottles and snacks
    SModfan / Via reddit.com

    5. This hotel room inexplicably has an all-glass bathroom, so you can see everything from the bed:

    View of a hotel room&#x27;s interior looking into a glass-walled bathroom with a visible toilet and shower
    _fatherf*cker69 / Via reddit.com

    6. This hotel promised a "sea-facing" room, which is only technically correct:

    Crane towers over a construction site with a partially obscured view due to foreground roofing
    Sappok / Via reddit.com

    7. And this hotel found a diabolical way to make a sea view out of nothing:

    Hotel room with a framed panoramic view of Balneário Camboriú and a towel on a chair
    Nevoska / Via reddit.com

    8. Here's the free breakfast that a hotel offered its guests:

    Person holding a plastic bottle and an empty snack wrapper, presumably trash picked up while walking
    shmutsy / Via reddit.com

    9. And here's another free breakfast, which might actually be worse:

    A bottle of SunnyD, a pack of strawberry Pop-Tarts, and a bag of original Ruffles chips on a desk
    IMLRG / Via reddit.com

    10. A hotel guest found this chilling note from maintenance on the floor of the elevator:

    Handwritten note with various scribbles and circled text, likely a task or troubleshooting list related to HVAC issues
    iroczcamaro22 / Via reddit.com

    11. Here's what the hot water looked like in this person's fancy Paris hotel:

    A bathtub with brownish water flowing from the tap, possibly indicating rusty pipes
    JonBoy82 / Via reddit.com

    12. This hotel might need to check the air conditioner filters more than once a decade:

    Person giving a thumbs up to a clean air conditioning filter
    wastegate84 / Via reddit.com

    13. And this hotel — which the OP claims is $1,000 a night — might want to think about stocking toilet paper that's more than a few atoms thick:

    Hand holding a roll of translucent toilet paper
    Sapphoinastripclub / Via reddit.com

    14. This hotel just straight-up seems like it's trying to trick you into buying $4 water:

    A hotel water bottle with a tag reading &quot;please ENJOY - A $4.00 fee per bottle will appear on your bill.&quot;
    greekfire765 / Via reddit.com

    15. This hotel room really needs a solution for this exit sign:

    A dark room with faint illumination near the ceiling and a barely visible door
    Obvious-Display-6139 / Via reddit.com

    16. This hotel's trash/recycling/compost sorting system leaves something to be desired:

    A unique bin with sections labeled for glass, paper, and general waste
    DafaqVidz / Via reddit.com

    17. This hotel room only had one outlet, which was inexplicably on the ceiling:

    A shower head installed on a column in the middle of a room, with a curtain behind it
    GrinOfTheCat / Via reddit.com

    18. This hotel decided that yeah, this chair is fine to keep in the room, no need to clean it:

    Patterned armchair with an intriguing shadow or stain resembling a silhouetted cat seated in the middle
    Jgusdaddy / Via reddit.com

    19. And finally, here's a hotel owner harassing a customer over text for leaving a bad review. Yeesh:

    A screenshot of a text conversation sharing jokes with a Minion meme
    coreybeavers1999 / Via reddit.com

    H/T r/mildlyinfurating