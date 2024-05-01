19 Hotels That Need To Be Boarded Up, Closed Down, And Never Spoken Of Again

1.
This hotel promised a "pool area" but actually just had this:
2.
This poor guest had a heck of a time finding their room:
3.
This hotel room fridge has weight sensors, so it costs $50 just to put your own stuff in there:
4.
And this hotel has water bottles on a weight sensor pad that can't be moved...which would be fine if it weren't for the fact that the bottles were blocking the TV:
5.
This hotel room inexplicably has an all-glass bathroom, so you can see everything from the bed:
6.
This hotel promised a "sea-facing" room, which is only technically correct:
7.
And this hotel found a diabolical way to make a sea view out of nothing:
8.
Here's the free breakfast that a hotel offered its guests:
9.
And here's another free breakfast, which might actually be worse:
10.
A hotel guest found this chilling note from maintenance on the floor of the elevator:
11.
Here's what the hot water looked like in this person's fancy Paris hotel:
12.
This hotel might need to check the air conditioner filters more than once a decade:
13.
And this hotel — which the OP claims is $1,000 a night — might want to think about stocking toilet paper that's more than a few atoms thick:
14.
This hotel just straight-up seems like it's trying to trick you into buying $4 water:
15.
This hotel room really needs a solution for this exit sign:
16.
This hotel's trash/recycling/compost sorting system leaves something to be desired:
17.
This hotel room only had one outlet, which was inexplicably on the ceiling:
18.
This hotel decided that yeah, this chair is fine to keep in the room, no need to clean it:
19.
And finally, here's a hotel owner harassing a customer over text for leaving a bad review. Yeesh: