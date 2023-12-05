19 Really Funny Tweets About Christmas Songs That Have Me All Like "Ho Ho Ho, That's Hilarious"
Imagine having a newborn baby and some kid shows up to practice drumming.
you okay, babe? you've barely touched the 184 birds I gave you over the course of the 12 days of christmas— JRR "Gandalf the White Christmas" Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) December 4, 2022
ur really gunna act like that when santa claus is literally on his way to town— Maggie? Winters? (@saggiesplinters) December 10, 2021
Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime" is about friends practicing witchcraft but then someone walks in and they have to suddenly play it cool pic.twitter.com/0FscqecVzW— Ryan George (@theryangeorge) December 11, 2019
“You better watch out” how do you open a Christmas song with a threat— 𝒦𝓎 (@justky1018) December 13, 2021
you better watch out 🎅 you better watch out 🎅 you better watch out 🎅 you better watch out 🎅 you better watch out 🎅 you better watch out 🎅 you bETTER WATCH OUT 🎅 YOU BETTER WATCH OUT 🎅 YOU BETTER WATCH OUT 🎅 YOU BETTER WATCH OUT 🎅 YOU BETTER WATCH OUT 🎅 YOU BETTER WA— j̵͍̎i̸̗͛z̵͔̎z̴̗͌w̴̥̽i̵̛̮t̷̛̟c̶̣͝h̸͉̍ (@spermatomancer) December 4, 2019
If I could get three ghosts to show up on Christmas Eve and teach me the error of my ways that would be great because I have LOTS of questions— Jonathan Edward Durham (@thisone0verhere) November 28, 2022
He's making a list. He's checking it twice. He's adding a picture. He's completely fucked the formatting. He's closing the Word document in anger.— Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) December 11, 2021
I bet on day 5 you're like, golden rings, phew, we're finally done with all the birds. then bam, six geese— Ian Chillag (@ianchillag) December 9, 2021
I never understood how the little drummer boy’s parents could just send him outside alone at night to play his drum until my daughter brought a recorder home from school.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) December 6, 2021
He sees you when you’re sleeping!— Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) December 25, 2020
composer of carol of the bells: i’ve written a haunting melody for the sopranos— soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) December 16, 2020
altos: what about us?
composer: [spitting on them] pretend you’re a bell, you fucking clowns
if my true love asked me for christmas presents daily for two weeks straight, i would probably also just start pointing out random birds like “hope you like it babe”— soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) December 12, 2021
horny on denying— soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) December 18, 2021
christmas climate change
🤝
“but baby, it’s
cold outside”
Just heard the nastiest diss track on the radio… guy’s absolutely tearing into this grinch fella— Anthony Clark (@nedroid) December 22, 2019
if my true love gifted me 8 maids a milking i’d get the ick? wdym you know 8 maids? who are they? where did you meet them?— Rachael (@markruffaloTD) December 1, 2023
Last Christmas— Ryan George (@theryangeorge) December 24, 2018
I gave you my heart
Which in retrospect was way above the 30$ Secret Santa limit
I wasn't aware of the going price for a heart on the black market
But it's been a crazy year and I fell in with some wild people
I have since learned the price.
Please give it back
Just so we’re clear, The Grinch never really hated Christmas. He hated people, which is fair.— The Papi Express🎅🏾🎄 (@random_weighs) November 25, 2017