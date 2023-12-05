Skip To Content
    19 Really Funny Tweets About Christmas Songs That Have Me All Like "Ho Ho Ho, That's Hilarious"

    Imagine having a newborn baby and some kid shows up to practice drumming.

    Andy Golder
    by Andy Golder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If these tweets make you laugh, chuckle, or exhale sharply through your nose, be sure to give your favorites a like and a follow!

    Twitter: @joshcarlosjosh

    Twitter: @saggiesplinters

    Twitter: @theryangeorge

    Twitter: @justky1018

    Twitter: @spermatomancer

    Doug_Exeter / Via imgur.com

    Twitter: @thisone0verhere

    Twitter: @Sayers33

    Twitter: @ianchillag

    Twitter: @simoncholland

    Twitter: @_AlexHirsch

    Twitter: @MNateShyamalan

    @ColeVecc / Via reddit.com

    Twitter: @MNateShyamalan

    Twitter: @MNateShyamalan

    Twitter: @nedroid

    Twitter: @markruffaloTD

    Twitter: @theryangeorge

    Twitter: @random_weighs