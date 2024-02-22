Skip To Content
Here's What The "Fourth Wing" Characters Would Look Like In Real Life, According To AI

Just to give you a nice mental image during those Xaden scenes...

Andy Golder
BuzzFeed Staff

If you're a big fantasy reader (or if you spend any time on BookTok), chances are you've read Fourth Wing and Iron Flame, aka the Empyrean Series. Since the books haven't been adapted into a show or movie quite yet, we've all only imagined what the story's characters look like. Well, we used AI to make portraits of each character based on their description in the book! See if these match up to the images you made in your head while reading:

Violet Sorrengail:

Woman in leather armor with braided hair, standing on a castle parapet

Violet is described as pale, small in stature, and somewhat frail. She has brown hair that becomes silver toward the ends, which she keeps in a braid. Her eyes are a mix of amber and blue hues.

Xaden Riorson:

A handsome man with dark hair and eyes and a tattoo on his neck wearing leather armor

Xaden is described as having windswept black hair and tawny brown skin, with dark brows and a muscular chest and arms. He also has a scar over his left eye, and — of course — a rebellion relic marking that goes up his arm and the side of his neck.

Dain Aetos:

A handsome man with brown hair and eyes in leather armor with dragons flying in the background

Dain is described as having brown eyes, light brown hair with slight curls, a trimmed beard, and a small scar on his face. Upon seeing him, Violet says that he went "from cute to gorgeous."

Andarna:

A small golden dragon curled up in a tree hollow

Cute lil' bb Andarna has golden scales and paws instead of claws, and her tail ends in feathers.

Rhiannon Matthias:

Smiling woman with curly hair wearing medieval-inspired leather outfit

Rhiannon is described as having dark skin and dark, curly hair that frames her face like a halo when she lets it down. She often wears sleeveless armor to keep her arms and shoulders free for better movement.

Jack Barlowe:

Burly man in medieval-style costume with an intense gaze

Jack has a "monstrous frame" with icy blue eyes and blonde hair. His face has a slightly reddish tint, especially when he's angry.

General Lilith Sorrengail:

A stern-looking woman with short dark hair leaning over a table with maps in a dimly lit room

Violet's mother is described as looking more similar to Mira than to Violet. She's strong and muscular, with dark hair cut short and a cold demeanor.

Mira Sorrengail:

A smiling woman with short dark hair posing confidently in leather armor

Mira is described as tall and strong with hair that she keeps short so it's more convenient when she's riding her dragon. She's most often dressed in her flight leathers. She's said to look very much like her mCFother, but with a kinder demeanor.

Liam Mairi:

A blonde man with dimples and an arm tattoo smiling in a castle room

Liam is said to be tall and athletic, with spiky blond hair and dimples when he smiles. He also has blue eyes and a "prominent" nose.

Ridoc Gamlyn:

Man in leather jacket with a cheeky smile

Ridoc is said to have floppy brown hair and brown skin, and is shorter that most of the other cadets. He's a wisecracker and has lively eyes.

Sawyer Henrick:

Young freckled man in medieval-inspired attire holding a fork

Sawyer is described as tall, thin, and wiry, with a light complexion and lots of freckles on his face and neck.

Imogen Cardulo:

Woman with a mohawk and leather vest decorated with studs, featuring tattooed arms, inside an arched building

Imogen notably has pink hair that is shaved on one side, and Violet says that "her beauty is only outmatched by her brutality." She has a rebellion relic on her left arm. 

Professor Carr:

An elderly man in medieval clothing writes in a book; a dragon flies in the background

Professor Carr is described as having "thin, white hair" and surprising strength for his frame. He's often seen taking notes and impassively studying human-dragon interaction.

Professor Emettorio:

A bald, stern-looking man in medieval attire with a book

Professor Emettorio, who heads up athletic studies for the riders, is often seen with his notebook and pocket watch so he can keep track of the riders' times and scores. He's described as having a compact frame, with a shiny bald head and bushy eyebrows.

Professor Kaori:

A man in grey robes sitting in a historical library setting with a book

Violet describes the dragonkind teacher as having "serious, dark eyes" and a "perfectly trimmed mustache." Not much else is said about his age or appearance.

General Melgren:

Man in a military-style costume with medals, from a fantasy book adaptation

Not much is said about the specifics of Melgren's appearance, except that he is "terrifying" and has "beady, calculating eyes."

Sgaeyl:

A blue dragon with large wings and spikes standing in a rocky landscape

Sgaeyl is described as having dark blue scales and being one of the larger and more intimidating dragons in the quadrant.

Tairn:

A large black dragon with wings spread and a mountainous backdrop

Tairneanach is a huge dragon, to the point where Violet doesn't even reach his ankle. He has black scales and large claws, and a morningstar tail.

Are these at all what you pictured? Let me know which ones you think AI got right and got wrong in the comments!