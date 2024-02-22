If you're a big fantasy reader (or if you spend any time on BookTok), chances are you've read Fourth Wing and Iron Flame, aka the Empyrean Series. Since the books haven't been adapted into a show or movie quite yet, we've all only imagined what the story's characters look like. Well, we used AI to make portraits of each character based on their description in the book! See if these match up to the images you made in your head while reading: