Mountain Chocobos, A Playable Sephiroth, And 11 Other Things We Know About "FFVII Rebirth" So Far

In case you missed it, a brand-new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth came out last week, revealing the release date (February 29, 2024!) and a bunch of new footage. BuzzFeed was given the opportunity to play a hands-on demo providing a sneak peek at the game, and there's a lot to discuss!
Here's everything we know about the sequel so far, based on my experience playing the demo, and based on the trailer:
1.You can play as Sephiroth.
2.You can ride Chocobos.
3.The Golden Saucer is BACK!
4.Chocobo racing is back, too!
5.There are new synergy moves in combat, allowing your characters to team up.
6.There's a new crafting system.
7.There will be an open world.
8.The story will continue to be faithful to the original, with some changes.
9.Apparently, you can ride a Segway at Costa Del Sol?
10.Mountain Chocobos are back.
11.There are flying Chocobos?
12.Cait Sith, Yuffie, and Vincent will be joining the party.
13.The game will release on February 29, 2024, initially priced at $69.99. There will be a digital deluxe edition for $89.99, and also a "twin pack" that includes Remake Intergrade for free, for those who maybe played the first game on PS4.
That's all for now! We'll see what new stuff we learn about the game between now and February... I know I'll be counting down the days!