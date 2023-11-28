13 Eerie Facts That Keep Me Up At Night

2. At any moment, without warning, a gamma ray burst could wipe out all life on Earth.
4. It took nearly 12,000 years — from the year 10,000 BCE to the mid-1800s CE — for the world's human population to go from 1 million people to 1 billion people. In the 100 years from 1850 to 1950, the population increased from 1.1 billion to 2.5 billion. From 1950 to now — only 73 years — the population more than tripled from 2.5 billion to 8 billion.
Population growth is thankfully slowing, but projections still estimate that we'll be very near 10 billion people on Earth by 2050.
5. There's a mysterious radio station in Russia that broadcasts buzzing, beeping, and humming sounds, occasionally interrupted by voice messages that list callsigns and codes. No one knows the purpose of the broadcast, outside of perhaps the Russian military.
People have been listening in to the broadcast since it started in the 1990s, attempting to figure out why it exists in the first place. Due to some occasional irregularities (including human conversations heard in the background), it's believed that the broadcast is not automated, and the sounds are instead being made in front of a live microphone. Theories include the possibility that it's a "Dead Hand" signal, designed to launch an automatic retaliation in the event that Russia is annihilated in a nuclear attack. Or, it could be some sort of encoded communication within the Russian military, or among Russian spies. Nobody knows.
6. Currently, in the US, about 60% of murder cases are "cleared," or solved. So basically, there's about a 40% chance that a murderer will just get away with it.
7. French authorities found a secret, functional movie theater in the catacombs under Paris. It had a professionally installed electrical system, a projector, a collection of movies, seating carved into the stone, and even a full bar with several bottles of alcohol.
8. Bacteria and viruses can stay infectious even after being frozen for hundreds of years, if not longer. So it's possible that there may be deadly pathogens frozen in the permafrost that humans have never been exposed to before.
That permafrost could potentially be the only thing between us and a pandemic that could wipe out all humans. Good thing global warming isn't a very real thing that's happening right now!
9. Fertile topsoil in the US Midwest is disappearing — potentially as much as one-third of the most fertile soil from farmland in the Midwest is gone, and if the trend continues, it could mean disaster for our food sources.
10. If the sun exploded, we wouldn't know for 8 minutes and 20 seconds.
That's how long it takes anything traveling at the speed of light to travel the distance between the sun and Earth (91.81 million miles). So we wouldn't even see — much less feel — the explosion for nearly 8 and a half minutes.
11. There's a disorder called fatal familial insomnia: If you get it, you are unable to fall asleep, and you just stay awake until you die. There is no cure.
12. If you're looking at an old Victorian photo and one of the people in the photo is less blurry than the rest of them, it probably means that person was dead when the photo was taken.
13. Every year you live through the future anniversary of your death.
And you don't know which day it is. Just a fun thought!