"It Is Starting To Scare Us": People Are Sharing Their "Glitch In The Matrix" Stories That They Can't Explain

13. "When I was about 17, my friend and I used to hang out at the mall religiously. But there was one day that we went that still sticks out in my mind years later. It was closer to evening and the lights were all half off which we’d never seen before. But the mall was still open as far as we could tell, although at least a third of the shops were closed and empty. We couldn't figure out why, there wasn't a holiday or anything else that we knew of. That was unusual, but not so strange as to have no plausible explanation. Maybe they had a power outage or they were doing electrical maintenance or something. Something about the atmosphere made it feel eerie though. the dim lights, the setting sun, the familiar bright and bustling area now darker and quieter. But the part that struck us was the other people there..."

"There weren’t as many people around as usual but almost everyone we encountered would watch us. Their eyes would follow us and people openly stared expressionlessly at us. Not the typical glance at a person walking past. It was as if they seemed surprised to see us there and their eyes would trail us long past whats considered socially appropriate.



We both noticed immediately and at first we felt like celebrities. We drank it in thinking we must’ve looked really good that day. But we weren’t wearing anything special enough to garner this much attention. We kept checking with each other, looking at our reflections, making sure we didn't have something on our face or something otherwise attention drawing, and we didn’t.

Still, it continued. I remember that we both saw two parents with a young child in a stroller all watch us simultaneously as we walked by. and that was when we were both like, 'Ok this is getting weird, why are people looking at us like this?'

We tried to ignore it but around 85% of the people we passed took notice of us. People of widely varying demographics: elderly people, children, other teens we didn't recognize, shop clerks and other customers when we’d enter a store, people at other tables in the food court.

We thought maybe it was because there were fewer shoppers around. We started trying to see if people were staring at everyone that passed by, but we didn't see a single person looking at anyone else like that. Instead we’d catch people looking dead at us from like 40 feet away ignoring the other passersby. I remember people eating pretzels on a bench stopping as they saw us. Watching us as we approached, watching us as we walked past, looking over our shoulders to see them watching us as we walked away. It started to feel like Invasion of the Body Snatchers.

It wasn't like there was open malice, annoyance or intimidation exactly but it wasn't like they were amused, attracted, or intrigued either. These weren’t friendly glances. It was uncomfortable, like we didn't belong somehow and everybody knew it.

We’d normally spend hours or even the whole day at the mall but we barely lasted 45 minutes before we called my dad to pick us up again, to his surprise. And he noticed it too when he got there! We were super creeped out, but when we went back the next weekend everything was normal and we never experienced anything like that again."

—u/Windfaal

TL;DR: Teens go to the mall, and find that almost everyone there is staring at them as they walk by.

Top theory: Either everyone else at the mall was dead, or the teens had jumped to a different reality and weren't supposed to be there.