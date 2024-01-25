Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    18 Photos That Are So Mind-Bending, You're Reeeeally Gonna Have To Stare At Them

    Sorry in advance for all the head tilting you're gonna have to do here.

    Andy Golder
    by Andy Golder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Believe it or not, this is NOT a lake:

    A lake that looks like a wall
    u/Ponder_wisely / Via reddit.com

    (It's a wall!)

    2. Ouch, my brain:

    A parking garage
    u/georgefourmens / Via reddit.com

    3. I'm, like, 99% sure this person is fishing out of an airplane:

    a fishing pole that looks like it&#x27;s high in the air
    u/Vishwasm123 / Via reddit.com

    4. All right, who seasoned the cat:

    A cat on a piece of seasoned chicken
    u/Yeeslander / Via reddit.com

    5. My eyessssssssss:

    a person with see-through shoes on an escalator
    u/avantgardengnome / Via reddit.com

    6. Why on earth are the dividers see-thr — ohhh, it's a reflection:

    bathroom urinals look like they&#x27;ve got a see-through partition
    u/themileboy / Via reddit.com

    7. This would absolutely scare me to death:

    looks like there&#x27;s a giant praying mantis in the yard
    u/Sycoraxis / Via reddit.com

    8. Never has anything lined up this perfectly, ever:

    glass building has clouds reflected on it to blend with the sky
    u/VacantlyDie51 / Via reddit.com

    9. Driveway, or concrete wall?

    photo looks like the driveway is lifted feet off the ground
    u/X3FBrian / Via reddit.com

    10. Arctic expedition, or icy windshield? Either way, it's cold:

    windshield looks like it&#x27;s got a mountain landscape drawn on it
    u/Bigpoppahove / Via reddit.com

    11. I think I saw this once on Pimp My Ride:

    reflection from the window makes it look like there&#x27;s a pool table on the back of a car
    u/nobodynowherex86 / Via reddit.com

    12. Select eraser tool --> erase building:

    side of a brick building seems to be painted the same color as the sky
    u/-Jude / Via reddit.com

    13. Don't fall into the Allen wrench case — AAAAAAaaaaaaaₐₐₐₐₐₐₐ:

    allen wrench case looks like it goes on forever
    u/cereal_killerer / Via reddit.com

    14. Okay, so there's an overhang on the porch that's covering up part of the ladder, but honestly, for a second I thought they had a large digital clock on their roof:

    ladder looks like it&#x27;s going through the roof
    u/thegooseisloose369 / Via reddit.com

    15. This is either masterful stonework, orrrrrrrr just shadows:

    shadows on the columns make it looks like bigger bites were taken from the middle
    u/deleted / Via reddit.com

    16. I literally couldn't figure this one out until someone told me:

    shadow of a window makes it look like it&#x27;s levatating
    u/hombrebonito / Via reddit.com

    (It's a domed skylight that's lying upside-down.)

    17. Wow, these aquarium decorations are getting so life-like:

    reflection makes it look like a dog is lying inside a fish tank
    u/EvoConEvo8 / Via reddit.com

    18. And that's it for today. See ya!

    statue of a horse creeping from the side of the building that looks like it&#x27;s waving with a human hand
    u/cinwald / Via reddit.com

    H/T r/confusing_perspective